For years, Republicans have derided, castigated, vilified and demonized Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic U.S. Representative from California who was elected Speaker of the House in 2007 and served in that post until the Democrats lost their majority in 2011. With little actual justification (except that she was skillful at her job), they cast her as the embodiment of everything liberal that threatened the nation. Republican House candidates nationwide weaponized her name, accusing their primary opponents of not hating Pelosi enough and alarming voters about the fate that awaited the United States if the Democrats regained power in the House and the dreaded Pelosi were to ascend again to the speakership.
Which, of course, has just happened.
Their attacks were so strident it was hard not to wonder how much her gender was the cause of it. If anyone eclipsed her in the GOP’s defamation, it was another woman, Hillary Clinton. (Well, Barack Obama, the nation’s president from 2009 to 2017, also came in for a repeated GOP whuppin’. But he was ... you know, black.)
Mitch McConnell, the Republican senate minority leader from 2006 until 2015, and the majority leader since then, has escaped any comparable vilification. But no one is more to blame for the governmental paralysis that has besieged the U.S. for at least the last dozen years, or the partisan division that befouls the halls of Congress. And now, deserving of a portion of blame equal to that of the more obvious principles in the ongoing partial government shutdown, he’s at it again.
McConnell plays hardball, and he plays to win. If that’s his party’s or his constituents’ main criterion for success, it speaks poorly of them. Bipartisan, cooperative government, steered by elected public servants who respect compromise, was DOA when Obama was inaugurated in January 2009 and found McConnell, the Senate minority leader, awaiting him. McConnell famously announced that his overriding goal was to make Obama a one-term president.
One of his first orders of business was to undermine — by underfunding — the 2009 American Recovery & Reinvestment Act, the so-called “stimulus bill” crafted to help states recover from the crippling Great Recession. (In Vermont, it was used to spread “smart metering” throughout the state, enabling utilities to reduce outage times and otherwise improve their service.)
Well, fair enough; nicking the ARRA could be considered a compromise (notably, the GOP offered no contending plan to revive the economy). In other ways, McConnell’s obstructionism was more successful. Senate Republicans blocked so many of Obama’s nominations for federal appointments and judgeships that the Democratic majority in 2013 resorted to the “nuclear option” that enabled such appointments to pass with 51 votes (instead of 60) for all but Supreme Court nominees — who, Democrats naively believed, should be at least minimally acceptable to both parties. (McConnell, as majority leader, put an end to any such nonsense last year, extending the nuclear option to the Supreme Court to approve Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch.)
Whether it was the Affordable Care Act, the Iran Nuclear Deal, the Consumer Financial Protection Agency, the nomination of a moderate replacement for deceased Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, or any other Obama administration initiative, McConnell orchestrated a no-holds-barred quest, not to make Washington function better for American citizens, but to keep it from functioning at all.
Which brings us to the present moment. Since the Democrats assumed House leadership 11 days ago, they have offered four bills to fund and reopen segments of the federal government, basically quarantining the border-wall impasse, so that most agencies could resume the task of serving the increasingly desperate populace. Funding levels under all four proposals is consistent with levels the Senate and the president have approved before. This wouldn’t resolve the quarrel over the wall, but it would spare the country from being held hostage to it.
But McConnell won’t bring them to the Senate for consideration. He claims there’s no reason to do so, because the president would only veto them if they passed.
That’s the president’s business. McConnell’s job is to see to it that the legislative branch of government is functional and deliberative, and acts in the best interests of American citizens.
As the shutdown stretches into its fourth week, Vermonters and other Americans employed by the government, and those who are served by the government — millions of American citizens — are beginning to suffer seriously. Yet McConnell’s priority, evidently, is protecting a single billionaire from the consequences of his actions.
He shouldn’t get away it, even if he is a white male.
