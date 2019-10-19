What happens on the global stage certainly has implications for us all. But it’s the things happening in our communities that matter most. It is that localism that shapes many of our day-to-day decisions. It is what happens in our schools and town halls, at our chambers of commerce and churches, that touches our families and neighbors, and helps shape our attitudes.
Localism is at the heart of community.
Across Vermont, we are blessed to have a resource that reminds us just how important community can be. The more than 20 public-access television stations that reach nearly every mile of our state are that invaluable glimpse into our local culture, what’s happening in our schools, and the decisions being made on our behalf.
Public, Educational and Governmental, or PEG access, got its origins from the Cable Communications Act of 1984, that required cable companies to set aside channels for locally produced content.
What they produce is truly epic.
According to the Vermont Access Network, the umbrella organization that represents all of the public-access stations, nearly 16,000 hours of “original programs” are produced every year.
For more than four decades, public access has laid the foundation for localism and paired television and live-streaming with thoughtful, insightful journalism. It has supported the most poignant conversations Vermonters have been having, and — in many cases — served as a vehicle for getting out information and messages that came to reshape policy.
Yet, PEG is often taken for granted. And its future is being threatened.
The public-access system nationwide faces serious challenges because of a seismic shift in how society gets information and watches television. The effects are being felt here, threatening both funding and viewership.
PEG operators agree that maintaining relevancy at a time when more and more households are dropping cable subscriptions and opting for internet-based services, as well as competing for viewership especially among younger Vermonters, is a daunting dual mission. (Fortunately, both cable providers to Vermont, Charter Communications and Comcast, have re-upped contracts with local PEG providers.)
These station operators are taking bold steps to insure their place as an indispensable part of our communities.
They are bringing local content to a new level, whether it is public-affairs shows, cooking segments, recitals, panel discussions, book readings, public hearings, and so much more. They are partnering with nonprofits and news outlets to share important information, and they are documenting historic events, or doing interviews with notable locals to chronicle the richness of our towns and cities.
And, of course, they are serving as watchdogs. And while they do not necessarily provide context, PEG stations are giving anyone who wants it the gavel-to-gavel coverage that goes behind the discussion, debates and, ultimately, the votes that affect communities. That could be during select board or planning commission meetings, public hearings, special town meetings, and countless other instances of civic engagement on voters’ behalf.
While small-town newspapers are that “first rough draft of history,” public-access stations are the eyes of the community. There is no latitude for fake facts in Vermont; just go pull up the rebroadcast (most of the PEG stations in Vermont archive them).
Localism hinges on involvement. PEG provides a medium for our responsibility and accountability. At a local level, what could be more important than gathering the pieces and parts of our community and serving as stewards for its protection and preservation?
Much akin to what we do on these pages, we feel public-access television should be sustained and celebrated.
On Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Vermont Legislative Study Committee on PEG Access Television will be hosting a public hearing in Room 10 of the State House. This hearing will provide viewers, advocates and stakeholders in public access an opportunity to show support. (Aptly, the hearing will be live-streamed by ORCA Media — the PEG access station that serves Montpelier and the State House on a daily basis.)
Sign-up to speak begins at 9:30 a.m. in Room 10. Witness testimony will be limited to five minutes. If you can’t make it to Montpelier, please email your thoughts about the value of community media to: testimony@leg.state.vt.us (Include “PEG Access Television Comment” in the subject line of the email.)
What happens on the global stage may seem out of touch. What happens on public-access television is what touches us as Vermonters. Support it however you can.
