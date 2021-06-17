Turns out you don’t have to get there from here. Conversely, the pandemic has shown us we can do a lot from home.
Questions of working from home piqued the interest of the Center for Research on Vermont at the University of Vermont who surveyed some 400-plus Vermonters last May about their telecommuting habits and attitudes.
A draft of “Telecommuting: Is It Here to Stay? A Vermont Research Survey” was released earlier this month.
Unsurprisingly, the results found that a majority of Vermonters see themselves telecommuting in the future, and expect that their employers would agree. While the trends themselves are interesting, most respondents (86%) noted there internet service was good to excellent.
According to the report summary: “Clearly, this population may have been more inclined to telework and their experience at this moment has only further emphasized their interest in doing so. More than half (55%) said they expect to work more from home after things return to something more like normal.”
The report suggests the biggest challenge identified by most respondents was the lack of workplace policies and support to allow them to telecommute more in the future. More than two-thirds said there was more their employers could do to enable them to work from home more often.
According to the summary: “The clearest recommendation that emerges is that there should be support and resources for small and large employers developing telework policies and programs. That support could be as simple as developing a series of off-the shelf best (Work from Home, or WFH) practices and policies available to organizations. These should be designed for small, medium, large and different types of organizations so employers could pick and choose.”
About half (46%) of respondents said they were telecommuting either one or two days a week. When it comes to the length of their driving commute, the largest group (41%) commutes fewer than six miles. At the other end of the spectrum, the report states, about one quarter (24%) commute more than 25 miles. Before they started working from home, most respondents (70%) said they drove alone to work.
But the results found there were other factors at play.
About two-thirds of the respondents said they would like to increase the amount of telecommuting they do because working at home is more productive; they dislike the driving commute; they are concerned about the environmental impacts of commuting; they get to spend more time with family; and, overall, telecommuting seems better for their mental and physical health.
On the flip side, the report shows, some respondents said they miss people; their broadband is not adequate; their job does not allow it; their home workspace is not a productive place; or that their existing commute is not a burden.
Overall, most respondents indicated they expect their fellow employees to telecommute more.
As part of the survey, respondents were asked open-ended questions used to glean more information about individuals’ attitudes and routines. For example, one question posited whether there could be bigger changes in travel behavior underway if people spend less time driving to an office that is away from where they live? In general, respondents said they thought that they might spend more time and money locally than they had before, although some pointed out that being at home more may mean less other types of trips.
In addition, the report states that several respondents noted that there are social benefits of people getting together and we should be careful to not lose those. Other respondents expressed caution about the digital divide, how telecommuting can only further separate those who have from those who do not, accelerating social/economic disparities as certain types of jobs and certain places in the state may benefit more than others. And some cautioned that employers who embrace WFH policies might also be moving expenses from central office locations to personal homes.
Future surveys are expected to be conducted, using information obtained from this preliminary snapshot.
For certain, workplaces have made adjustments to workflow, streamlining processes and consolidating positions. The pandemic showed us the effectiveness of technology, especially meeting platforms, and it showed us we could go without going in vehicles, which is good for the environment and reducing our carbon footprint.
This may just be an early snapshot, but the trends would suggest how we work may have changed forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.