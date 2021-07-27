Don’t put those masks away quite yet. It was a good news/bad news kind of day.
While Vermont continues to lead the country with the highest percentage of its eligible population vaccinated against COVID-19 (84%), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people vaccinated against the coronavirus should resume wearing masks in public indoor spaces in parts of the country where the virus is surging. Concerns about the Delta variant are growing.
While the number of COVID-19 cases in Vermont is still low, they are going up, largely driven by the so-called Delta variant of the virus, which is significantly more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus.
It could have an effect as interstate travel that is more or less unrestricted, and Vermont is seeing plenty of activity from out of state.
On Tuesday the Vermont Department of Health reported 11 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 24,750. There were six patients hospitalized, none in intensive care. The number of deaths remains at 259.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen during the past two weeks from 10 new cases per day on July 11 to 24.14 new cases per day on July 25.
The CDC also recommended universal masking for teachers, staff, students and visitors in schools, regardless of vaccination status and community transmission of the virus. With additional precautions, schools nonetheless should return to in-person learning in the fall, according to agency officials.
The agency’s move follows rising case counts in states like Florida and Missouri, as well as growing reports of breakthrough infections of the more contagious Delta variant among people who are fully immunized.
The American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association, the two leading teachers’ unions, strongly endorsed the CDC’s move to universal masking in schools.
“Masking inside schools, regardless of vaccine status, is required as an important way to deal with the changing realities of virus transmission,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the AFT. “It is a necessary precaution until children under 12 can receive a COVID vaccine and more Americans over 12 get vaccinated.”
Also of significance on Tuesday was a statement that represents an increasingly tough stance by the medical and public health establishment amid the sluggish pace of national vaccinations: “We call for all health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association and 55 other groups wrote in a joint statement shared with The Washington Post. “The health and safety of U.S. workers, families, communities, and the nation depends on it.”
The concern is getting real again with schools about to open, and the winter months not far off.
“The Delta variant is showing every day its willingness to outsmart us,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said at a news briefing on Tuesday.
Data from several states and other countries show that the variant behaves differently from previous versions of the coronavirus, she added: “This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendation.”
“The virus is changing, we are dealing with a dynamic situation,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s top pandemic adviser. The CDC is correct to revisit its recommendations as the virus evolves, he said.
The new guidelines explicitly apply to the unvaccinated and vaccinated, a sharp departure from the agency’s position since May that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most indoor spaces.
Those recommendations, which seemed to signal a winding down of the pandemic, were based on earlier data suggesting that vaccinated people rarely become infected and almost never transmit the virus, making masking unnecessary.
Some public health experts welcomed the agency’s decision to revise its guidelines. Based on what scientists are learning about the Delta variant’s ability to cause breakthrough infections, they feel this move is the right one.
Vermonters should continue be proud of the steps they have taken to protect themselves and their loved ones. But with the Delta variant, which is thought to be about twice as contagious as the original version of the virus, it’s smart to not wait for the next emergency order. Either wear the mask or keep it handy.
