It is difficult to imagine that anyone on either end of the political spectrum is satisfied with the performance of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners in general or Board Chair Hurley Cavacas in particular.
After the farce that played out Tuesday, a mass resignation seems appropriate. Failing that, Cavacas could demonstrate he has some shred of integrity by admitting his leadership has been an abject failure and step down.
Imagine our relief when Cavacas disclosed to one of our reporters on Wednesday that he would not seek re-election when his term expires in March.
From the moment he took over as chair, Cavacas has demonstrated he was motivated by personal animus, engaging in pointless, unprofessional sniping with his predecessor Alison Notte.
Cavacas has said he did not want the mascot issue to interfere with the “more important business” of the board, yet that is precisely what is happening due to the fact that he is unable to run a meeting. Among the agenda items abandoned Tuesday night were the approval of the Stafford Technical Center budget and the first review of the FY2023 budget.
To make matters worse, Cavacas admitted to the Herald this week that he was unsure he adjourned the meeting properly, leading to questions of whether the board can even meet again this month to approve the Stafford budget, which other area school districts and supervisory unions are awaiting so they can finalize their own budgets.
Add it to the long list of procedural snafus typical of meetings over the past year.
Tuesday’s premature adjournment also stole away an important moment for — wait for it — students in the district.
The board was slated to recognize three Rutland Middle School students who won a local writing contest.
Instead of kudos, they got a front-row seat to adults behaving badly when their overinflated egos get bruised. Those deserving students were subjected to a shameful display of pettiness, incompetence and dysfunction by the so-called adults entrusted with overseeing their education.
The entire School Board owes those students an apology.
Also present Tuesday night were dozens of members of the Rutland Education Association, representing teachers, support staff and school nurses. Several had intended to address the board about the fact their labor contracts remain unsettled after months of negotiations. Those employees, who have worked so hard to keep schools open and healthy during the past 18 months, were denied their voice.
Let’s be clear here: The people keeping the schools running during the pandemic were unable to address the board and the public about the only thing concerning the city, the state, the nation and the globe.
Apparently, we stand corrected. In Rutland, the biggest issue is a school nickname whose origin is undeniably linked to stereotyping Indigenous peoples and is not appropriate in the least.
There is an old saying in city politics about counting to six. The faction that wants to restore the “Raider’ name has supposedly had its six votes since the board reorganized in April. Yet the issue keeps getting kicked down the road.
Meanwhile, the faction that supports the new name is engaging in pointless delaying tactics. At some point, they need to ask themselves whether they have sat too long for any good they might be doing.
The refugee debate before the Board of Aldermen was bitterly divisive but did not so thoroughly disrupt the functioning of the city. The city has persevered in recent years through flooding, a disastrous windstorm and now a pandemic. That the School Board cannot seem to decide on the official nickname of our sports teams more easily is a disgrace.
The voters deserve better.
The taxpayers deserve better.
The students deserve better.
The faculty and staff deserve better.
With Cavacas thankfully on his way out the door, it’s time for other commissioners to consider doing the same — or, at the very least, think long and hard about how they are serving their constituents. Because currently, they are only serving themselves, and even then, not with any modicum of dignity or interest in the community at large.
Step up, people. Or step off.
