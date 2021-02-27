Sarah Galbraith has a story in this week’s Magazine about a local farm changing hands from one generation to the next. It is an inspiring story of young people stepping up.
We are seeing a trend taking hold that could stem the exodus of young people from our graying state. But if we are not mindful and proactive, the growing number of Millennials and Gen Xers taking action could evolve into missed opportunities.
All generations have personality. Millennials have begun to forge theirs, and are making their mark on Vermont. According to the Pew Research Center, this generation is confident, self-expressive, liberal, upbeat and open to change. We need that right now.
By that description, we are seeing Millennials leading charges across Vermont — be it running for office, starting businesses, joining boards and simply speaking out. They are at the center of our tech hubs and the next generation of our creative economies. Their civic involvement is welcome, but being part of their town or city is only a part of being a good citizen and investing in the long community building process.
What differentiates this crop of young people is defined by the demands society has placed on us all. Millennials and Gen Xers have just adapted to it better.
They are more ethnically and racially diverse than older adults. They’re less religious, less likely to have served in the military, and are on track to become the most educated generation in American history.
Their entry into careers and first jobs has been badly set back by the Great Recession, but they are more upbeat than their elders about their own economic futures as well as about the overall state of the nation,” according to a Pew Research Center report.
Census figures have shown that while Vermont’s population has hovered around 625,000, there has been a slight increase in recent years of young people buying homes and setting up shop around Vermont. Most of them have done so around Chittenden County, but data shows marked increases around central Vermont, Rutland, Springfield and Brattleboro.
In fact, local chambers of commerce and downtown associations have begun to recognize these young people and are holding them up as examples. In recent years, local chambers of commerce and business associations have devoted keynote addresses to bridge the gap with older members.
This is a generation to be accepted, celebrated and encouraged.
Studies show they embrace multiple modes of self-expression.
Millennials and Gen Xers remain on course to become the most educated generation in American history, a trend driven largely by the demands of a modern knowledge-based economy, but most likely accelerated in recent years by the millions of 20-somethings enrolling in graduate schools, colleges or community colleges in part because they can’t find a job. Among 18- to 24-year-olds a record share — 39.6% — was enrolled in college as of 2010, according to census data.
They get along well with their parents. Looking back at their teenage years, Millennials report having had fewer spats with parents than older adults say they had with their own parents when they were growing up. And now, hard times have kept a significant share of adult Millennials and their parents under the same roof. Yet Millennials seem to respect their elders. A majority say that the older generation is superior to the younger generation when it comes to moral values and work ethic.
Only about six-in-10 Millennials were raised by both parents — a smaller share than was the case with older generations. In weighing their own life priorities, Millennials place parenthood and marriage far above career and financial success. But they aren’t rushing to the altar. Just one in five Millennials are married now, half the share of their parents’ generation at the same stage of life. About a third are parents, according to the Pew Research survey.
Despite struggling to find jobs in the teeth of a recession, about nine in 10 either say they currently have enough money or that they will eventually meet their long-term financial goals. But jobs remain hard to come by, especially during a national pandemic.
To be sure, Millennials are the most likely of any generation today to self-identify as liberals; they are less supportive than their elders of an assertive national security policy and more supportive of a progressive domestic social agenda.
Yet they are proving effective. Younger Vermonters must be encouraged to take part in the process of setting goals and building the state’s future — fiscally and through its development. Gov. Phil Scott and his administration have reached out to young people, but we all must. While seemingly tolerant and adaptable, if we do not embrace this generation and its energy, the state will suffer in the long-term.
