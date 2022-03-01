President Joe Biden gave us a lot to think about during last night’s State of the Union. These challenging times can feel oppressive and intimidating. It can be hard to keep a chin up.
We see it in the news, with tensions mounting around the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We see it in stores still struggling with supply chain issues. And we feel it as inflation takes its toll on the economy. If you drive, you feel it at the pump.
Oil has been a key concern because Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers. Russia plays a major role in global energy markets as the third-largest oil producer. Its exports of 5 million barrels of crude per day amount to about 12% of the global oil trade. Some 60% goes to Europe and another 20% to China, according to the Associated Press.
The bloodshed in Ukraine prompted an extraordinary meeting yesterday of the International Energy Agency’s board, which resulted in all 31 member countries agreeing to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves. It’s only the fourth time in history the IEA has done a coordinated drawdown since the reserves were established in the wake of the Arab oil embargo in 1974.
The conflict in Ukraine is adding to the surging energy prices already plaguing Europe and the U.S., crimping consumer spending, which holds back economic growth. If oil prices rise to $120 per barrel and gas prices remain elevated, inflation would rise and slow economic growth this year, analysts at Berenberg bank told reporters. Some analysts believe regular gasoline could climb to $4 a gallon on average in the U.S. in the coming months.
In 2021, the U.S. imported roughly 245 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia — a one-year increase of 24% over 2020. Nearly 8% of U.S. imports of crude oil and petroleum products that year came from Russia, based on data from the statistical arm of the U.S. Energy Department. In November, the president announced a release of 50 million barrels of oil in coordination with other energy-importing countries, but the measure had only a fleeting impact on oil prices, which have continued to rise. Yesterday, Biden said he approved a commitment of 30 million barrels and that the U.S. is ready to “take additional measures” if needed.
Last month, the IEA said global demand for oil was 100.2 million barrels a day in the fourth quarter of 2021. Demand is expected to grow to an average of 100.6 million barrels a day this year, as restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 are eased, the IEA said in its statement.
That IEA vote sends a strong message to the world’s oil markets that supplies won’t fall short because of Putin’s malevolence. So far, U.S. and European sanctions have not barred oil or gas exports and have included exceptions for transactions to pay for oil and gas. Amid a barrage of criticisms (both here and abroad), Western leaders have been reluctant to restrict Russian oil exports at a time when global energy markets are tight and high prices are fueling inflation in developed economies.
Something has to give. Yesterday, U.S. benchmark crude oil jumped 8% to $103.41 per barrel, reaching the highest price since 2014. Brent crude, the international standard, surged 7.1% to $104.97, according to the Associated Press.
So what does it mean for us here? Anxiety for consumers.
Some argue that from the U.S. perspective, the price of crude oil determines a big portion of what drivers pay to fill up their cars with gasoline. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.61, which is 26 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago, according to motor club federation AAA.
In Vermont yesterday, AAA said, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.64. (The highest it has ever been in Vermont, according to AAA was $4.12 in June 2008.)
Social service agencies tracking vulnerable communities say the impact at the pump is real. Budgets already are tight or fixed, and paying for gas to get to a job may mean other things are not being paid for. In a rural state like Vermont, that reality is costly and potentially dangerous for families on the edge.
For that reason, we need bold action like the IEA vote and commitments like Biden’s.
The soaring gas prices are a model of supply and demand, plain and simple. It has nothing to do with the Keystone XL pipeline or the drilling moratorium on federal land. That’s politics being dogpiled on to another issue.
Hopefully, these recent steps will lead to an easing in prices. Because regardless of political stripe, and who you want to blame for the sticker shock, paying at the pump is hard for all of us until real solutions are reached. That is the unfortunate state of our union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.