A new stormwater regulation that is set to start implementation in 2020 has been flying under the radar, despite its potential to affect wide swathes of property owners with hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees or required new construction. And the clock is running out on a chance for the public to weigh in before the regulation is put into effect.
This regulation, designated “General Permit 3-9050,” is actually a new set of rules governing stormwater drainage on properties with more than 3 acres of so-called “impervious” surfaces — asphalt, gravel or rooftop. It will replace prior pre-2002 permitting, and be required for new development, redevelopment and under several other conditions. For new development, the permit will eventually be triggered by work on as little as a half-acre of impervious surfaces.
The new rule will affect hundreds of properties around the state that have had permits in place for decades, starting with areas that are in designated “impaired watersheds.” The rule will require a survey and plan for new stormwater collection at these properties, and outlines impact fees of upwards of $25,000 per acre for properties that are unable to put a solution in place to meet the new standards.
The scope of the properties affected — which are listed on a draft survey released by the Department of Environmental Conservation — shows how far-reaching the challenge is. It’s not just businesses with parking lots. Schools, state buildings and complexes, hospitals and municipal properties are all on the list of potentially impacted landowners. Some of them are major employers, including Omya, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rock of Ages, Central Vermont Medical Center, the state colleges and UVM Medical Center and many others. Others are residential properties like Weston’s Mobile Home park in Berlin, or small subdivisions.
This puts landowners into double jeopardy — they’ve already gone through the permitting process, but will now have to re-apply. It also puts in place new fees and spending requirements with little or no help on paying for them. This is not a surprise — lawmakers have struggled mightily to decide how to truly fund the massive undertaking outlined in Act 64. This regulation is no different. While there is some guidance that the impact fees can be used to pay for the stormwater upgrades, whether this funding source will meet the demand is unclear. Also unexplained is how a regulatory agency that is already so understaffed it is struggling to keep on track with current permitting demands can be expected to handle a large volume of new requests.
We understand and support the need for these changes, and we support the aims of Act 64 — to clean up the Lake Champlain basin, improving it and preserving it for future generations. There is broad agreement on this across the political spectrum — in part because it’s easy to see the algae blooms caused by phosphorus runoff and be revolted, or to see the direct impact on our recreation and tourism. But as a practical matter, the requirements in the new permit don’t seem reasonable. While next year may seem like a long way off, in development planning terms it’s not, and the timing is just one aspect of this rule’s proposed implementation that’s impractical if not questionable.
But while the state is making these changes in response to a federal mandate, our lawmakers should require it be done in a practical way that won’t cripple businesses, school districts, hospitals and other landowners with unexpected and unplanned major expense. This is not an easy task, either, as the stormwater permitting division of our state government is chronically understaffed and overworked. But it can be done.
Comments on this permit must be submitted prior to Nov. 8 through the DEC website. There will also be three public hearings next week, in Rutland, Montpelier and Milton.
The public is invited to a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 28, in Rutland, at the Rutland Free Library’s Fox Room from 2-3:30 p.m., or on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Montpelier at the Pavilion Auditorium, from 2-3:30 p.m.
