Well, “normal” is still feeling a bit abnormal. While it's refreshing not to wear a mask here in Vermont, other parts of the nation are struggling for a host of reasons.
First, The White House publicly acknowledged yesterday that President Biden does not expect to meet his goal of having 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4 and will reach that milestone only for those aged 27 and older.
It would be the first time that the president has failed to meet a vaccination goal he has set. If the rate of adult vaccinations continues on the current seven-day average, the country will come in just shy of his target, with about 67% of adults partly vaccinated by July 4, according to a New York Times analysis published Tuesday.
The nationwide rate of new vaccinations has dropped off precipitously during the past month even as shots have become more available, with fewer than 300,000 Americans now getting their first dose per day on average.
More than 16 states and the District of Columbia have vaccinated 70% of their adult population, including Vermont. But others — particularly in the South and Midwest — are lagging substantially behind, with four not having yet reached 50% vaccination rates.
White House officials have argued that falling short by a few percentage points is not significant, given all the progress the nation has made against COVID-19. “We have built an unparalleled, first-of-its-kind, nationwide vaccination program,” Jeffrey Zients, the White House pandemic response coordinator, said at a news briefing. “This is a remarkable achievement.”
According to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 150 million Americans have been fully vaccinated and 177 million have received at least one dose.
Young adults aged 18 to 26 have so far proven particularly hard to persuade. Younger Americans are less likely to be vaccinated than their elders, and factors like income and education may affect vaccine hesitancy, according to two new studies by the CDC.
And now it has become more pressing.
On Tuesday, the U.S. government announced it is stepping up efforts to get younger Americans vaccinated, as concern grows about the spread of a new variant that threatens to set the country back in the months ahead. The variant is accounting for half of new infections in the regions that include Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
The Delta variant, first identified in India, in the past two weeks has come to represent more than 20% of coronavirus infections in the U.S., the CDC reported. That's double what it was when the CDC last reported on the variant’s prevalence.
“The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said at a White House briefing. “Good news: Our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant.”
He added: “We have the tools. So let’s use them, and crush the outbreak.”
Administration officials said they were redoubling their focus on vaccinating younger Americans age 18-26, who have proved to be least likely to get a vaccine when it’s available for them.
The challenges out there are real right now. As the saying goes, “the struggle is real.”
It's all hurting the national economy. For example, California also fully reopened on June 15 and did away with limits on capacity at restaurants, retail stores and other businesses. People seemed eager to return to sporting events and amusement parks and enjoy a meal out.
But instead of full dining rooms, many restaurants are being forced to cut operating hours or leave tables open. Companies there are offering cash bonuses to workers who recruit new employees.
The worker shortage is also affecting restaurants across the U.S. The National Restaurant Association has reported the eating and drinking industry shed 2.5 million jobs in 2020. Federal data show nearly 1.4 million job openings in the restaurant and hotel sector alone in April.
Then there is vacationing. The Associated Press reported the restart of air travel has led to a record number of confrontations with flight attendants and other unruly behavior, including occasional fights that get captured and replayed endlessly on social media. Airlines have reported about 3,000 cases of disruptive passengers since Jan. 1, according to a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, which began tracking it this year. About 2,300 of those incidents involved passengers who refused to obey the federal requirement to wear a face mask.
As a nation, we need to do the right thing and get vaccinated. Pass the word, since we seemed to get it right here in Vermont. And then pass the word, too, to be a little responsible. Doing so will make the struggle a little easier to overcome.
