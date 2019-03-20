Sen. Bernie Sanders may find himself stuck at the center of one of the most global hot-button issues.
The independent lawmaker from Vermont, who has thrown his hat into the ring for the presidency in 2020, recently defended Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota. She faces accusations of anti-Semitism from congressional colleagues on both sides of the aisle over her comments regarding U.S. policy toward Israel.
The position is a tricky one.
“Anti-Semitism is a hateful and dangerous ideology, which must be vigorously opposed in the United States and around the world. We must not, however, equate anti-Semitism with legitimate criticism of the right-wing, Netanyahu government in Israel,” Sanders said.
“Rather, we must develop an even-handed Middle East policy, which brings Israelis and Palestinians together for a lasting peace,” Sanders added. “What I fear is going on in the House now is an effort to target Congresswoman Omar as a way of stifling that debate. That’s wrong.”
Sanders is Jewish, and his father was an immigrant from Poland who lost many family members during the Holocaust. Sanders has been critical of the Israeli government in the past.
When he ran for president in 2016, Sanders gained significant attention after a debate against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in which he condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what the senator characterized as “disproportionate” force in Gaza during a 2014 conflict with Hamas.
In early February, Omar faced allegations of anti-Semitism after suggesting Republicans in Congress support Israel due to money from pro-Israel lobbying groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Omar is Muslim and came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia when she was a child.
In public statements during the controversy, the Minnesota lawmaker has rejected the notion she’s anti-Semitic.
“I am told every day that I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel. I find that to be problematic, and I am not alone. I just happen to be willing to speak up on it and open myself to attack,” Omar tweeted.
Subsequently, she faced criticism from Democrats and Republicans who said Omar was feeding into anti-Semitic tropes about Jews and money.
Recently, the House passed a resolution, 407-23, condemning anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry. The measure began as a response to comments by Omar stating that pro-Israel activists were pushing “for allegiance to a foreign country.” Language that condemned other forms of hatred was eventually added as rank-and-file Democrats felt that Omar was being unfairly singled out. Every Democrat that voted approved of the measure, while 23 Republicans voted against it. Some lawmakers have asked for a resolution that exclusively rebukes anti-Semitism. That’s a mandate.
And in an op-ed recently in The New York Times, Omar attempted to clarify her position, which reignited the furor.
“U.S. support for Israel has a long history. The founding of Israel 70 years ago was built on the Jewish people’s connection to their historical homeland, as well as the urgency of establishing a nation in the wake of the horror of the Holocaust and the centuries of anti-Semitic oppression leading up to it. Many of the founders of Israel were themselves refugees who survived indescribable horrors,” she wrote.
“We must acknowledge that this is also the historical homeland of Palestinians. And without a state, the Palestinian people live in a state of permanent refugeehood and displacement. This, too, is a refugee crisis, and they, too, deserve freedom and dignity,” Omar wrote.
She went on: “A balanced, inclusive approach to the conflict recognizes the shared desire for security and freedom of both peoples. I support a two-state solution, with internationally recognized borders, which allows for both Israelis and Palestinians to have their own sanctuaries and self-determination. … Working toward peace in the region also means holding everyone involved accountable for actions that undermine the path to peace — because without justice, there can never be a lasting peace. When I criticize certain Israeli government actions in Gaza or settlements in the West Bank, it is because I believe these actions not only threaten the possibility of peace in the region — they also threaten the United States’ own national security interests.”
Omar’s apology has not calmed the furor. And it is unclear whether Sanders’ defense of Omar (and his own position on the issue) will cause any further strife for his campaign. But the call for rebukes on such a hot-button issue means the conflict in the Middle East is likely going to continue to be an issue debated by U.S. leaders throughout this campaign.
