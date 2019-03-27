The kids are alright.
The successful effort by Rutland High School students to raise a Black Lives Matter flag on campus is another example of the leadership, passion and empathy young people continue to show in the face of the inaction, indifference and cynicism shown by older generations.
Putting themselves in front of a skeptical school board, the students who led this charge are to be commended for their maturity, courage and poise. Indeed, many of our adult leaders could learn a thing or two from these young people.
Locally, RHS students have been out in front of a number of social causes in recent years. In 2014, they successfully mobilized to get the After School app, which had become a forum for cyberbullying, banned from the Apple App Store.
In 2016, many came out in support of refugee resettlement in Rutland, speaking in public forums about the moral duty of accepting refugees as well as volunteering with Rutland Welcomes to collect goods and host gatherings for the three Syrian families that did ultimately join our community.
Last winter, in the wake of the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead, Rutland students organized a March for Our Lives rally in Main Street Park. Before a crowd of more than 200 people, students from area high schools spoke passionately about their support for sensible gun-control laws, calling out leaders for not doing enough to keep them safe.
This kind of activism is not unique to Rutland. At Montpelier High School, where social justice and activism is embedded into the curriculum, students routinely lead the way for the community. Last February, the high school became the first in the state to raise the BLM flag. The flag now flies on many more high school and college campuses around the state.
While activism tends to attract young people, the energy and passion we are currently seeing feels different. Social media has both opened up and leveled the playing field. Young people have access to more information and can engage leaders directly. It has empowered them to make their voices heard on issues important to them, and emboldened them to call out those who let them down.
We saw it last year with the Parkland survivors, who boldly and bravely challenged the National Rifle Association and members of Congress for their complicity in the suffering of the more than 223,000 students who have experienced gun-violence in schools since the 1999 Columbine shooting.
We also saw it in Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish teenager whose activism on climate change has inspired a wave of student strikes across the globe.
There is a sense of exasperation among these young activists. They are fed up, impatient, and they demand not only action but accountability.
“We need to hold the older generations accountable for the mess they have created and expect us to live with. It is not fair that we have to pay for what they have caused,” Thunberg said in a January interview with The Guardian.
Cynics look at these student movements as nothing more than indoctrination and brainwashing at the hands of activist educators trying to push a liberal agenda. This view exposes a fundamental misunderstanding of education.
It is the job of teachers to expose students to new ideas, challenge established ones and compel them to think critically and draw their own conclusions. Sometimes those ideas are in conflict with what’s being taught at home, but that tension is a necessary part of growing up and forging an individual worldview. It’s difficult to even imagine a world where kids accepted their parents’ opinions unchallenged.
Others dismiss student activism on the grounds that if you’re not old enough to vote, then you’re not old enough to have an opinion. While this shortsighted argument runs the risk of alienating young people from further civic engagement — an outcome no one should be rooting for — it also forgets that these teenagers will be voters one day — one day soon, as a matter of fact.
At a time when there is a dearth of leaders we can be proud of or believe in, when civil discourse has soured and common ground is evaporating as fast as the glaciers, young people are tired of waiting for the adults in the room to act like adults. They have taken hold of the moral compass and are trying like hell to point us in the right direction. May they continue to resist, insist and persist.
