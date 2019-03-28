Nancy Pelosi is offering some good advice.
In the days since the Mueller report marked the end of the two-year investigation, Democrats have been queasy that the probe did not yield either indictments or condemnations of President Donald Trump.
Yet, in meeting after meeting in the last week, the House Speaker has been clear in her leadership. The message: Stay cool and concentrate on the need for transparency, oversight and a full public release of Mueller’s findings — not on the frenzied speculation on social media and elsewhere, according to three people briefed on the exchanges who were not authorized to speak publicly.
“Be calm. Take a deep breath,” she told House Democrats during a closed-door meeting this week, according to attendees. “We have to handle this professionally, officially, patriotically, strategically.”
According to Politico and The Washington Post, Pelosi has been working various angles all week.
From reassuring and reining in Democrats galled by Attorney General William Barr for issuing only a summary of the special counsel’s findings, to rallying her colleagues to fight the Trump administration’s efforts to gut President Barack Obama’s health care law, Pelosi has taken charge.
And as the large Democratic presidential primary field still takes shape — and lacks a front-runner to serve as its pacesetter — Pelosi has stepped in to do just that, the Post reported online.
Speaking Thursday to reporters, Pelosi tried to deflect questions about the Mueller report and highlighted the Democratic efforts on health care and the environment.
“We are focused on meeting the needs of the American people in their lives,” she said.
According to a Post profile, Pelosi’s deliberate approach has been forged over decades, from a childhood steeped in the rough-and-tumble politics of Baltimore — where her father and brother served as mayor — to her years in the House, where she has watched as generations of zealous Republicans have pursued Democratic presidents and then suffered as they were accused of overreach.
National politics is a much trickier balancing act, of course.
Pundits are split (of course) on whether her approach can work. Some say Pelosi is showing solidarity with rank-and-file Democrats who are furious about Barr’s declaration that there was insufficient evidence to make an obstruction case against the president — even though Mueller failed to draw a conclusion on that matter. Yet, she is also trying to temper that fury so it doesn’t erupt and spark an impeachment push.
Almost everyone agrees: Pelosi is shrewd and calculated in her long-term strategizing.
But it remains to be seen whether she can herd the Democrats. The party is already split into factions, including a growing progressive movement that has gained significant media attention through individuals like Sen. Bernie Sanders, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Beto O’Rourke.
According to Politico, Pelosi has been able to keep her colleagues with her, pressing Barr to release Mueller’s report while keeping her agenda fixed on legislative items she believes have appeal and could help Democrats win the White House and hold the House majority, particularly defending Obama’s health care law from Republican “sabotage.”
She also has gone where many Americans wished the Democratic Party had gone a long time ago. She’s urging Democrats to stop talking about a possible Trump conspiracy with Russia. This week, Pelosi has underscored her emphasis on “lower health care costs, bigger paychecks and cleaner government.”
In turn, many Democratic presidential contenders are following her lead, increasingly turning their attention this week to kitchen table issues.
Still, a vocal group of Democrats — and several members of the House Class of 2018, which has an independent streak and a faction of liberal stars — are not embracing Pelosi’s stay cool mantra, according to the Post.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, has asked her colleagues in a letter to investigate Trump for “impeachable offenses” and to pursue impeachment “if the facts support those findings.”
The response to Tlaib and others moving toward impeachment has been muted — and has echoed Pelosi’s outlook.
“We’re taking a look at it,” Ocasio-Cortez said this week when asked about Tlaib’s letter. “What’s tough is, impeachment in principle is something that I openly support. But it’s also just the reality of having the votes in the Senate to pursue that.”
Rep. Peter Welch has shared that very point of view.
It’s good Pelosi is leading effectively and thoughtfully. And it’s good the party is standing by Pelosi. Hopefully, cooler heads can prevail.
