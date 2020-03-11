Across the state, we are seeing Vermonters responding to the threat of the potential spread of the coronavirus. Every organization, institution and business is working on a response plan should the pandemic worsen here in the coming weeks.
Supplies are being purchased; large gatherings are being postponed; some college students are being instructed they will finish the spring semester virtually. Efforts are being made to try to get ahead of more potential positive COVID-19 cases, as well as to provide the tests and services for if and when that day comes.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, confirmed Vermont will receive $4.9 million in grants to combat the novel coronavirus as part of the $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus supplemental appropriations package that was signed into law last week. The grants were awarded from the nearly $1 billion in Centers for Disease Control Public Health Emergency Preparedness program grants included in the supplemental.
“Vermonters are not looking for rhetoric when they are facing the reality of a pandemic,” Leahy said. “I commend the cooperation and tireless efforts of (Gov. Phil) Scott, local leaders and the health care community as we work together to address this crisis in Vermont and beyond our borders.”
Closer to home on Wednesday, the Vermont House passed H.723, an act relating to health insurance coverage for store-and-forward and telemedicine. The bill offers expanded health care access through increasing telehealth, which seeks to supplement face-to-face health services with telecommunications (telemedicine and store-and-forward strategies).
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, noted the bill expands access to health care for Vermonters in rural and underserved areas and will ensure that their access to specialists is not limited by their ZIP code. “By reducing the need for distant travel to appointments, this bill will also mitigate challenges with the current system, such as missed work and challenging child care arrangements,” she said. In addition, the current public health issues raised by the COVID-19 concerns in Vermont highlight the potential benefits telemedicine offers.
“Improved access to virtual systems allows patients and care providers to limit exposure and adhere to quarantine measures, as needed,” the speaker said.
But did we wait too long? Some critics argue that more mitigating actions could have been taken to protect the public’s safety much sooner. They point to other countries around the world that mobilized and took swift action to limit the number of people out and about. In many of those cases, it appears the virus’ spread has slowed, allowing a timely return to economic stability.
Based on the national rhetoric, that is precisely what has kept many U.S. businesses and corporations from taking “drastic measures:” cash flow.
Business coaches Sam Markewich and Brendan Coyne on Wednesday circulated a commentary to media outlets suggesting that businesses with a plan will weather the inevitable.
“While there is only one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Vermont, experts say it’s only a matter of time before others are reported,” they wrote. “As seasoned business coaches, we’ve observed that few businesses in Vermont are preparing for possible disruption from the coronavirus. It’s our strong belief that Vermont businesses which prepare, rather than getting swept up in denial or fear, will not only get through the crisis, but will come out stronger than those that don’t.
“If you’re a business owner who lags in being proactive, this is the ideal time to up your game,” they noted.
They are offering tips to businesses beyond the health, hygiene and personal safety tips being repeated daily by the media and the state and federal government. (Don’t forget to wash your hands, by the way.)
They maintain businesses should act now to shore up extra office supplies; communicate with your most important customers and clients in case there are quarantines, border closings or just fear of human interaction that could result in lost sales; shore up cash reserves; encourage telecommuting for employees who are able to connect from offsite; if possible, change your product or service line to lessen the impact from the coronavirus; and review human resources and workplace safety policies.
All in all, this mindfulness is a good thing. By hoping for the best and preparing for the worst, we all are taking an inventory of what we need, and what we need to do better in the event of an emergency.
There is nothing wrong with being concerned. But being prepared certainly takes the edge off.
