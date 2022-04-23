For comic strip connoisseurs, the year 1995 was a rough one. Gary Larson ended The Far Side on the first of the year. If that wasn’t traumatic enough, the year concluded much the way it began — with a legendary comic strip taking a final bow. On Dec. 31, 1995, Bill Watterson ended the 10-year run of an imaginative and mischievous boy and his imagined accomplice/stuffed tiger. Yes, it was a one-two punch when Calvin and Hobbes concluded.
Between the two strips, they were syndicated in about 4,200 newspapers. Both artists decided to call it a day because they wanted to go out on top. And by the seemingly collective mourning of a nation, they accomplished their task. Notably, Watterson said his decision was partially based on his being tired of fighting with the syndicators about not wanting to license his creation for merchandising — meaning the decals you may still see from time to time with Calvin relieving himself on a Ford or Chevy symbol are copyright infringements and definitely not in the spirit of Watterson.
Regardless of Larson’s and Watterson’s reasons for ending their strips, those who got to enjoy them daily for a decade or so were fortunate. They were among the best. But we still have some of the greats with us and they’ve been part of American culture for even longer. As proof, we need to look no further than the comics in the paper you’re reading today: Blondie debuted in 1930; Beetle Bailey — which was one of the longest running strips produced by its original cartoonist, up until Mort Walker’s death in 2018 — debuted in 1950; and even a comparative newbie like Marvin — who if he aged in real-time would be old enough to have college-aged kids by now — has been around for 40 years.
Over the decades, many a morning in many a household across the country began with a parent going through the paper, reading the comics or passing them right over to the kids eager to see the latest escapades of a certain horrible Viking, or a contemporary they could better relate to in the character of Jeremy Duncan in the comic strip Zits. In some households, there was undoubtedly careful planning to get to the comics page before a sibling — especially if that sibling tended to be a sloppy breakfast eater.
Here in Vermont, readers of this paper have enjoyed Teeds for decades now, Jeff Danziger’s weekly panel strip that pokes fun at the state’s agriculture, replete with talking cows. Danziger is expert at showing the “fun” side of being a Vermonter — a vast departure from his syndicated political cartoons that are often jarring, stirring and enraging.
Comics provided a bonding moment for families and still do today. They’re usually not the spot where the stress of world conflicts play out. Most aren’t political and they’re family friendly. They’re also the gateway for some into a lifelong love of reading. When kids get that moment where they can have a laugh over something that an important grownup in their life also had a laugh over, a spark is created. When that spark occurs over and over, a flame might just ignite. For the really fortunate, that shared experience might carry not just through their childhoods, but into their time as parents — giving them the chance to fan that flame in the next generation with the same characters they grew up with.
There’s a secret to the comics page, though. The secret is, you don’t need to be a kid tor even have kids to enjoy them. Just as most comic characters don’t age, the audience age group doesn’t change. In fact, now and then, some jokes might just fly over a child’s head. That’s all right though — there’ll be another joke for them tomorrow. On the flip side, kids might get the greatest joy from the jokes that make the adults groan — but when you’re telling hundreds of jokes a year, not every single one will be a winner.
So if you’ve read this far, there’s a mission for you to accept. Consider these questions. Think about your earliest experiences enjoying the comics page. Do you still read them? What friends from those pages aren’t around today, and who’s still there that you consider part of your life? Do you have anyone you might share the comics with? If you have younger kids and you’ve never shared them, give it a try. Really young kids would at least be awed by the powerful combination of Silly Putty and newsprint. If you have older kids you used to share the comics with, maybe set the page aside for them and see if they take it up. Grandkids? Put some aside for their next visit.
The comics page is one of our great touchstones. It’s so important today because the news can be heavy sometimes. Getting that small burst of lightheartedness can make all the difference in the rest of the day. We hope those old familiar characters serve you well.
We’ll see you in the funny pages.
