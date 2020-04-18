Town Meeting Day feels like a long time ago. From the floor of a few meetings that March 3, either the town health officer, or someone from the local volunteer fire department, or a local nurse perhaps, gave a brief report or observation to the gathering about coronavirus.
We sat side by each, huddled together, and listened to the concerns about the outbreak that had just barely started making headlines in the United States. Nobody at those meetings was wearing a mask or social distancing.
Just a matter of days later, our schools were closing. Many restaurants and bars closed down. Social distancing became a household phrase. And on a daily basis, we saw the Vermont economy dissolve around us, and the orders for our self-protection got more strict — and alarming.
Several weeks into self-isolation to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (which appears to be working here), we are left thinking about everything — money, vacation plans, sports, lawn service, you name it — through a changed lens. It has become a stressful and challenging endeavor.
Along the way (and Town Meeting Day feels like an epoch ago for us), this newspaper has chronicled not just the physical toll COVID-19 has had on us, but also the economic effects as well. Our reporting staff, which is working from their homes to minimize risk to their own families, has only scratched the surface of the various impacts, whether it’s on the homeless, the dairy farmers, farmers’ markets, the service industry, municipal paving projects, and even funeral homes, you name it. For journalists, even with the whole world working remotely, there is no shortage of things to write about. But for the most part, it’s gloomy news; content that is very hard to stomach because it feels like a punch in the gut.
But there’s a lot of good out there, and there is a lot of good coming out of these impacts. You can point to less pollution, reducing our carbon footprint; you can see families are bonding and connecting in cool ways; we are being more creative (sometimes out of necessity; sometimes out of boredom); we are thinking about home in different ways; and we are re-prioritizing our lives — maybe by deciding to start our own food system (a garden), or exercising more, or using time in different, more resourceful ways.
We are pivoting with you. When some of our advertising dollars started to dry up, we took steps that were hard, too. We forced staff to work remotely, then we laid off staff and reduced publication days from five to three. Almost overnight, we were providing our essential service with half the staff and twice the responsibility to you as a reader.
And being the ones who bring you the news, we felt the gloom as well. So we have taken little steps that are aimed at reminding you just how central our community really is. And that there is so much good out there right now, and good news is what we crave.
By example, our photographers have been charged with finding fun photos, including creativity at the hands of neighbors and neighborhoods; more scenic photography that includes hopeful images of flowers, “greening up,” wildlife and the beauty of our state. We’ve also been publishing more of your photos with the same in mind.
We are focusing attention on local heroes, profiles of the people who are making the difference in our communities right now, facing the struggles head on, and truly changing — and probably saving — lives.
The Weekend Magazine today kicks off a fun new series we call “Five Questions With ...” or FQW in our email chains, that takes us inside the homes of Vermonters (and some Vermonters transplanted elsewhere) to examine how they are doing in self-isolation, what they are learning and what they hope to take from it on the other side of the pandemic. The responses will warm your heart.
And we are making certain your voices are being heard, so we expanded the space that we devote to letters to the editor and commentaries, because so many of you are processing the pandemic (and a lot of the issues that come with it at local, state and federal levels) through writing. It’s amazing.
Of course, we’re loading you up on puzzles and comics and other diversions.
In the coming weeks, we will be rolling out more reader engagement initiatives, including sharing book, music and movie reviews; creating space for your recipes (imagine a page just devoted to homemade barbecue sauces or spring/summer salads); and even issues of perspective that are topical to one issue, as in we will give you all a deadline to write your commentaries, letters and anecdotes on the issues of the day.
It is our hope, that by being at the center of our communities, we can use these pages to truly come together and offer thoughts, share ideas, solve problems, and produce answers to the hard questions we are all asking as a result of this pandemic. And to what’s next.
While many businesses and organizations are in no position to buy an ad right now, we are seeing a steady uptick in people subscribing. That gives us a lot of hope.
In turn we hope the adjustments we’re making to remind us all of our inter-connectedness in the days of separateness — that good news — will make our communities stronger, maybe even before next Town Meeting Day.
