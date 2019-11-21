Every March, there is a perennial debate in some communities over how much money should go to social concerns.
In towns that still hold a floor meeting — rather than doing the town’s business by Australian ballot — it is routine for proposed appropriations to be amended to a larger amount. Invariably, that leads to a heated discussion about the vetting process of these nonprofit groups that ask municipalities for an annual donation.
In many cases, the amount being asked for is pennies on the dollar for these nonprofits. But the work done in communities is invaluable. And usually, the ask is based on a calculation based on the number of users.
Towns that do not force these social service agencies to petition to get on the ballot either allow the members of the select board to consider the proposed amounts, or the town has designated a committee of volunteers to do the vetting.
None of these nonprofits just make an ask. In order to even be considered for taxpayer dollars, they have to provide each community to which they are making a request with a customized application that usually includes pertinent information about the service provided to the townspeople, as well as a breakdown of the number of people served.
In most cases, that process is a thorough, thoughtful discussion.
So by the time a discussion comes up on Town Meeting Day, a lot of time and energy has been expended. And perhaps more notably, there have been many warned meetings during which budget discussions have been had. Springing an amendment to a line item for a particular social concern is an insult to those civic-minded individuals who have put in the hours, done the research and had the debate over the dollar amounts presented. Not to mention that the amount proposed is usually either comparable to the year before or modestly higher.
This is the time for residents who want a say about social concerns — yea or nay — to do so. This is also the appropriate time when citizens can provide meaningful discussion about municipal and school budgets that are being developed by town and city leaders.
But there is a broader issue that needs to be addressed. And now is the time for it.
The concern centers on the argument that municipal board and committee members use their personal (and political) beliefs to drive agendas. Case in point, citizens who no longer have — or never had — children in the school system, have a hard time throwing support behind funding mentoring or after school programs. In other classic cases, modest appropriations toward transportation services face challenges from those commuters who have vehicles and feel it is too much money for the municipality to spend, when it works out to be less than a dollar a year per taxpayer.
And then there is the debate over libraries, which require various forms of funding. But the request for a local library often is significantly more — in some communities, 10 to 20 times more — than the comparatively little the combined social service organizations ask for.
Libraries are centers of culture. But these social service organizations have a place in every community, each one of them just as important as any library.
In fact, many of these organizations are supporting the most vulnerable people living in our communities. We are talking food, housing and youth services. We are talking about mental health services, visiting nurses, hospice care. We are talking about outreach to our veterans, supporting suicide hotlines, addressing the opioid crisis, domestic violence and elder abuse. We are talking about the need to support one another in a meaningful way, not just handing out business cards with phone numbers.
Most small towns allocate anywhere from $10,000 to $25,000 for up to 30 social service organizations.
At a time where the poverty rate in Vermont hovers around 12%, and at least 1 in 5 children and 1 in 8 adults is hungry, perhaps we should be talking about priorities at the local level.
Committees and boards often find themselves with majorities that may not view these organizations with the kindest eye. In fact, they might see these service providers as welfare, a drag on the community as a whole.
There was a day when every town had a welfare office. Those days are long gone, and someone had to step up to answer the needs that did not abate when the positions were eliminated.
As citizens, we have obligations to be good neighbors. We can take seriously our roles to ensure fiscal conservatism, but those roles should never be dictated by self-interest, bias or agenda.
As budgets are being created, consider this: Be mindful of the greater good.
That is what community is all about.
