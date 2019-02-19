Raising children means having difficult conversations. At various points in their development, we must sit children down to talk about serious and, at times, uncomfortable topics such as sex, drugs and death. In these conversations, we are challenged to push through the discomfort, be open, frank, honestly answer their questions and responsibly equip them for adulthood.
Within different minority communities, those conversations vary based on relationships to the systems of power. African-American parents, for example, have “The Talk,” a conversation about how to peacefully and safely navigate an encounter with police. The Talk is born out of the fear parents have that such an interaction has the very real potential of going horribly wrong, and could result in the death of their child.
For white parents, having such a conversation is likely unimaginable. Being insulated from that terrifying reality is a benefit of white privilege, a concept that many white people continue to struggle to comprehend.
Yet that concept of privilege is at the core of the talk white parents need to be having with their kids. We need to talk about the legacy of white supremacy in our country and ask our children to consider how they benefit from it. Then, we must challenge them to work to change that system of supremacy in their everyday lives.
Let’s be clear, The Talk black parents are having is a very different thing with very real and immediate consequences. White children do not face an equivalent day-to-day threat to their lives. However, not equipping the next generation of white people with an enlightened understanding of race and privilege can, indeed, have life and death consequences if, over time, that ingrained ignorance and backward thinking crystallizes into complicit perpetuation of racist systems of power or actively violent racist behavior.
But in order to effectively talk to our kids about race, we need to set an example with our own words and actions. First, we must understand the concept of privilege ourselves. That’s no easy task considering a majority of white people don’t know how to talk about it or don’t even know it exists. Others reject the concept outright, professing color-blindness — another perk of white privilege — or complaining that it’s yet another example of radical political correctness.
We must ask those reluctant to engage, what exactly is lost by accepting the concept of white privilege? How does validating someone else’s experience and acknowledging your own societal advantage pose a threat? Is It really so onerous to modify your language and behavior to make others feel included?
This is usually the point in the conversation where some white people get defensive and shut down. Resist that urge. No one is mad at you for being white. Nobody is pointing to the centuries of violence, oppression and indignity and saying, “This is all your fault.”
That said, we all should be willing to acknowledge our country’s painful history of racism.
Tabitha Pohl-Moore, Vermont director of the NAACP and president of the Rutland-area branch, offers encouragement.
“If you feel shame about that, it’s OK. I understand why you would; it’s a horrible history,” she said. “It doesn’t make you any less of a change agent.”
She notes that different minority communities have been holding this pain for hundreds of years. “You can handle a little bit. You’re not that fragile, you’re not going to break.”
In talking to our children, Pohl-Moore advised that parents “must strike a balance between ownership and accountability and healthy self-esteem.”
“You’re not telling them the atrocious history to make them feel bad; You’re telling them so they understand why relationships are they way they are on meta/macro level, and how that influences their daily lives.”
She likens it to understanding a theory so you can apply it in practice.
Part of that practice is learning that actions carry consequences. White kids must understand that jokes, pranks and other seemingly harmless juvenile behavior can be hurtful and, in some cases, can come back to haunt them as adults. As we have seen time and again, the internet doesn’t forget and social media doesn’t forgive. Parents must instill in their children the good sense to recognize racist behavior among their peers and act accordingly.
Finally, we must teach our children to be allies to minority communities. Being an ally means knowing when to come forward and when to cede space so that others may lead the charge. It means being unafraid to call out racist language and behavior among peers and adults alike, even when people of color are not around.
As has been said time and again, this is not a problem for people of color to fix. White people have to do the work. And in doing that work, we’re going to mess up. That’s OK. There is no shame in erring when your intentions are earnest. Besides, fearing those mistakes doesn’t compare to the fear people of color often experience in their daily lives. Our discomfort will never equal the pain or fear of continued traumatization and terrorization at the hands of those in power.
We owe it to the next generation to have this conversation. We can do this. We at least have to try.
