More than a quarter, or 28.3%, of Vermont households spent 35% or more of their income on housing costs in 2016, according to a new report from the Vermont State Data Center. That is a very scary statistic.
This is a slight decrease from 29.5% in 2011, but still higher than 2000 (21.4%). Why is this significant? According to the report, one common way to identify areas where housing costs are too high is by the percent of households spending at least 35% of their income on housing, also known as housing affordability. In effect, it measures housing costs relative to households’ ability to pay.
The Vermont State Data Center, located at the University of Vermont’s Center for Rural Studies, serves as a liaison between the Census Bureau and Vermont’s data users and producers to facilitate efficient and high-quality data access and utilization processes.
According to the report, the percent of households spending at least 35% of their income on housing increased sharply between 2000 and 2007-2011.
Vermont consistently had a slightly higher percentage of households spending 35% or more of their income on housing than the U.S. overall. Windham and Lamoille counties had the highest percentages, 32.6% and 30.7%, respectively. Rutland County was at 29.3%; Washington County, 25.9%. The state average was 28.3%; the national average is 27%.
Housing is one of the major cost drivers affecting Vermonters, whether it is home ownership or renting.
The percentage of renters in the United States increased from 33.8% to 36.4% between 2000 and 2016. The percentage of renters in Vermont was the same in 2000 and 2012-2016. Chittenden County consistently had the highest proportion of renters among Vermont counties, with 36.2%. Rutland County’s rate of renter occupancy in 2016 was 29.8%; Washington County, 27.1%. The state average is 29.4%; the national average is 36.4%.
A look within the counties offers some telling information, according to the report.
In Rutland County, with a population reported at 25,160, the percentage of households paying more than 50% of income toward housing expenses was 15%. The median household income was reported to be $52,635. A one-night count in 2018 revealed 114 people reported homeless countywide. In addition, the median primary home sale price was $150,000 (compared to $217,500 statewide); the median year homes in Rutland County were built is 1969, and the median days on the market was 133 (111 is the statewide average). Lastly, the median gross rent in Rutland County was $821 ($945 was the statewide median gross rent); and the rental vacancy rate was around 8.1%.
In Washington County, with a population reported at 24,719, the percentage of households paying more than 50% of income toward housing expenses was 14%. The median household income was reported to be $60,602. (The state average is $57,808.) A one-night count in 2018 revealed 136 people reported homeless countywide. In addition, the median primary home sale price was $202,000; the median year homes in Washington County were built is 1971, and the median days on the market was 101. Lastly, the median gross rent in Washington County was $880, and the rental vacancy rate was around 4.5%.
Digging down even more, let’s look at a few individual communities.
— Rutland City: 6,907 households; median household income, $42,861; 19% of households pay more than 50% of income toward housing; 38% of the city’s workforce lives in a different town; the median primary home sale price is $131,500; and the median gross rent is $782.
— Rutland Town: 1,845 households; median household income, $57,255; 15% of households pay more than 50% of income toward housing; 84% of the city’s workforce lives in a different town; the median primary home sale price is $131,500; and the median gross rent is $873.
— Barre City: 3,944 households; median household income, $35,225; 26% of households pay more than 50% of income toward housing; 66% of the city’s workforce lives in a different town; the median primary home sale price is $144,000; and the median gross rent is $715.
— Montpelier: 3,687 households; median household income, $60,793; 11% of households pay more than 50% of income toward housing; 45% of the city’s workforce lives in a different town; the median primary home sale price is $248,500; and the median gross rent is $954.
Just those four towns, which represent the core markets of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald, show a wide disparity of need and provide an urgent call for concern.
Throw into any equation above a need for child care, health care, heating fuel or transportation, and the scales tip to unaffordability and crisis.
As a state, we need to take a hard look at affordable housing, among other economic indicators driving our household budgets. If we want more people to live here, we have to make living here easier.
