Since our last episode of “As The Election Cycle Turns,” Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar took themselves out of the running. At least Buttigieg and Klobuchar have indicated they will be throwing their support to Vice President Joe Biden.
It was a big weekend for Biden, most notably because after 32 years and three bids to become the Democratic Party’s nominee, he finally won a presidential primary: South Carolina. (He finished fourth in Iowa, fifth in New Hampshire and second in Nevada.)
Meanwhile, the Sanders train just keeps rolling.
After today’s Super Tuesday voting here in Vermont, and in several other states including California, the landscape for the Democrats eager to oust Donald Trump could look markedly different.
Biden’s ascension appears to be uniting some moderates in the party — many of whom feel Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are too far to the left. (Buttigieg has called Sanders’ campaign an “inflexible, ideological revolution.”) The concern has been that there was no one in the field who could beat Trump in November. After tomorrow, it could come down to Biden and Bernie.
As Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight noted Monday: “Buttigieg was projected to get under 15% in the vast majority of states and districts on Super Tuesday. Thus, his votes were essentially wasted. Redistributing his votes to other candidates will help them to meet the 15% threshold, however. In particular, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg were both close to the 15% line in many states or districts. So even an extra percentage point or two would help them get over that line in more places. For instance, both Bloomberg and Warren were projected to finish with an average of 14% of the vote in California before Buttigieg’s dropout. Now, they’re forecasted for 16% instead.”
The narrowing of the race, at least at this juncture, increases the chances of a brokered convention, where no candidate has more than a plurality of delegates. But beyond the delegate math, which is still speculative given uncertainty of how today plays out, the political logic of Buttigieg’s quitting the race supports Biden, since it helps consolidate the anti-Sanders vote.
Silver’s win probabilities this weekend showed Biden and Sanders could each win at least six states today. And while polling averages show Sanders should easily eclipse the threshold of 15% of the vote in California needed to secure any of its delegates, other candidates, including Biden, seem on the cusp of that, wrote The Nation on Monday. “A swing Biden’s way would make a big difference in the delegate count. Sanders and Biden already each have more delegates than all the other candidates combined. So will Biden be the beneficiary of Buttigieg’s exit? We think he could be, with the right encouragement,” The Nation wrote.
You don’t have to look far here in Vermont to see that Sanders’ supporters won’t be deterred. They feel this is their moment after their candidate came so close in 2016 and after he has rallied big crowds during this election cycle. They want the nomination. But there are a large number of Democrats who are queasy about that prospect, and the number of less progressive candidates is dwindling rapidly.
Biden truly is ascending. It is not happenstance.
Pundits note that Biden’s South Carolina blowout was powered by his strong support among African Americans (61% versus 17% for Sanders). But beyond that, Biden won among almost all other categories, including white voters (33% to Sanders’ 23 percent). The only major demographic that Sanders did well with was young voters under 30 (Sanders received 43 percent, as against 26% for Biden). One reason Sanders did so poorly in South Carolina was that people under 45 were only 29% of the electorate, as against 37% in Nevada.
For that momentum to continue, Biden will need a big bump on Super Tuesday. And that could cost Sanders some key delegates.
Pundits noted all day Monday, where the dispersal of Buttigieg support might make a difference is in the delegate count. Warren, Bloomberg and Biden are all under the 15% threshold in some Super Tuesday states. Picking up Buttigieg voters could boost them above that hurdle and cost Sanders valuable delegate seats. That’s what Biden wants.
For sure, an alliance of moderate candidates behind Biden is probably the best way to stop Sanders from becoming the nominee.
Today could be the turning point for Democrats.
