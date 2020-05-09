We’re itching for self-isolation to be over and done with.
More than a dozen states, including Vermont, have been lifting certain restrictions. It’s been welcome news. Except that it may be providing false hope.
Any lift in restrictions is risky. It may be what we want, but that should not be the deciding factor. The bottom line on COVID-19 is simple: Until there is a vaccine, all bets are off. Haste, in this case, may kill people. Our inconvenience is not worth that.
Earlier this week, we published an article by The Associated Press that laid out another factor: Coming up with the vaccine is proving to be a challenge.
The article explained that 100 research groups are pursuing vaccines with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start.
“We’re not really in a competition against each other. We’re in a race against a pandemic virus, and we really need as many players in that race as possible,” Dr. Andrew Pollard, who is leading the University of Oxford’s vaccine study, told The Associated Press.
The hard truth: There’s no way to predict which — if any — vaccine will work safely. As the now-famous Dr. Anthony Fauci put it: “You need more shots on goal for a chance at getting a safe and effective vaccine.”
The first tests, when small numbers of volunteers got injections to check for side effects, have turned into larger studies. That’s good. But it’s proving to be exceedingly challenging.
“Finding out for sure whether any of the vaccines work in the real world by testing large groups of people in areas where the virus is circulating — a tricky prospect when study participants may be in places where the virus is fading or they are told to stay home — and finding a way to quickly distribute lots of doses of any successful candidates,” the article noted.
Policymakers are devising plans to try to overcome both obstacles in an attempt to compress the years it usually takes to develop a vaccine. The timeline works on paper.
Fauci has cautioned that even if everything goes perfectly, 12 to 18 months to develop a vaccine would set a speed record — and January will mark a year since the National Institutes of Health began creating its own COVID-19 vaccine, now in trials with Moderna Inc.
A collaboration between Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech last week began a study in Germany that’s simultaneously testing four somewhat different shots. More study sites are about to open in still other countries — and between May and July another handful of different vaccines is set to begin first-in-human testing.
According to published medical articles, different types of vaccines work better in some virus families than others. But for coronaviruses, there’s no blueprint. Back in 2003 when scientists attempted vaccines against SARS, a cousin of the new virus, animal studies hinted at safety problems but then SARS disappeared and vaccine funding dried up. Vaccines against another COVID-19 cousin named MERS have only reached first-step safety testing.
“When you’re chasing a pandemic, the place that looks like the right one to go to today will be the wrong place two weeks from now. And that makes it really difficult,” Pollard told the AP.
The World Health Organization last week called for countries to offer to be test sites for an international project that will speed the timeline by admitting on a rolling basis promising vaccine candidates for further study in locations where COVID-19 remains widespread at the time.
The Trump administration is planning its own project dubbed Operation Warp Speed. If early evidence was strong enough and the virus is still widespread, the Food and Drug Administration might even consider emergency use of a vaccine before final test results were in, Dr. Peter Marks, who directs the FDA office that oversees vaccines, recently told reporters.
But for all of us cooped up in our homes (putting upcoming birth and divorce rates to the test), the timeline feels intolerable, impossible. We can’t do this forever.
But we have to wait. The “facts” and “science” suggest that any semblance of “normal” requires the answer that the vaccine provides. And then there needs to be enough to vaccinate a majority of the world’s population. That’s not an overnight thing.
A growing number of vaccine makers say they’re already starting to brew tons of doses — wasting millions of dollars if they bet on the wrong candidate but shaving a few months off mass vaccinations if their choice pans out, according to the AP.
We will just have to wait (a while) and see.
