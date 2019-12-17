There have been too many occasions where businesses that alienate the LGBTQ community are only at risk of hurting sales. That such discrimination still occurs across the nation demonstrates just how intolerance we continue to be in society. Same-sex couples make up a growing demographic globally.
Hallmark apologized Sunday after facing days of backlash for pulling four television ads that featured brides kissing each other.
The move was short-sighted and the response by consumers was justified.
In a statement, Mike Perry, president and chief executive of Hallmark Cards, said the team at Hallmark Channel’s parent company, Crown Media Family Networks, had “been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused” and that “they believe this was the wrong decision.”
“Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives,” he said. “Anything that detracts from this purpose is not who we are. We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”
The Zola ads drew the ire of One Million Moms,which defines its mission as the “fight against indecency.” The organization is a division of the conservative American Family Association, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group.
Monica Cole, the director of One Million Moms, critiqued Hallmark’s reversal. “One Million Moms is extremely disappointed that the Hallmark Channel caved under pressure,” she said in a statement Monday. “This is an enormous mistake that will cause a majority of its viewership to turn the channel.”
Rich Ferraro, the chief communications officer of GLAAD praised the reversal and pointed out that #boycotthallmark and #BoycottHallmarkChannel were trending on Twitter throughout the weekend. “They didn’t cave; they did the right thing,” he said Monday. “This was what consumers were asking them to do.”
On the other hand, plenty of people feel Hallmark’s apology did not go far enough.
In turn, Hallmark acknowledged it would work with GLAAD, a national LGBTQ media advocacy organization, “to better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands,” and that it planned on contacting Zola to “re-establish our partnership and reinstate the commercials.”
As one MarketWatch reporter noted this week, companies that erase or exclude LGBTQ consumers may do so at their own financial peril, studies suggest.
A 2016 analysis by the Washington, D.C. public-relations firm Witeck Communications found that the estimated buying power of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender adults in 2015 totaled $917 billion. That figure reflected an uptick: The firm estimated LGBT purchasing power at $884 billion a year earlier, and $830 billion the year before that.
Many same-sex couples out-earn their opposite-sex couple counterparts. Some 46.7% of same-sex couples have a household income of $100,000 or more, compared to 45.3% of married opposite-sex couples and 28.8% of unmarried opposite-sex couples, according to the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey.
Same-sex couples’ median household income totaled $93,549, compared to $91,678 among married opposite-sex couples and $68,501 among unmarried opposite-sex couples, the ACS found.
Among an estimated 250,450 same-sex married tax filers in 2015, the same year that marriage equality became the law of the land, a 2018 Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center study found that “same-sex couples tend to have higher average incomes than do different-sex couples, and are more likely to earn more than $150,000 than different sex filers,” with male couples nearly twice as likely.
To make a decision to alienate an entire class of society, especially in this age of instant knowledge and social media, is both ignorant and outright discrimination. It is bad business and never should have happened in the first place.
