The 2016 presidential election campaign was an unpleasant, repugnant experience for millions of Americans, including, one suspects, many of those who in the end voted for Donald Trump because he was the last Republican standing.
This may not have been true for the unhinged, cowardly Trump supporter who sucker-punched a defenseless 26-year-old black protester being escorted by security personnel out of a Trump rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in March of that year, nor the perpetrator of an assault against a white protester in Asheville, North Carolina, that September. For thugs like those, and others who egged them on — including the candidate himself, who growled from his podium more than once that he’d “like to punch somebody in the mouth,” or (in Las Vegas) “in the face” — the campaign was, perhaps, a cathartic experience.
Most of us, however, would not wish to relive it — not the personal insults; not the oblique references by the person now in the White House to male body parts or the direct and insulting references to female ones; and not the manipulations perpetrated by the Democratic National Committee to provide advantages to candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton over her surprisingly strong challenger, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The clearest proof that 2016 was an almost unparalleled low point in U.S. elections is that as the campaign yielded to the election itself, Trump had the highest “unfavorable” rating of any presidential candidate in American history, at 61%, according to Gallup, Inc. The candidate with the second-highest-ever unfavorable rating was his opponent, Hillary Clinton, at 52%.
Clearly, the Democratic and Republican parties failed America’s voters by providing a choice between candidates whom the majority of citizens distrusted. Now, as Sanders renews his bid for the presidency, he’s facing accusations that he helped poison the atmosphere against Clinton, and thereby helped elect Trump.
Hearing that charge at a campaign appearance in Nevada last week, Sanders responded with the sarcasm Vermonters know well.
“Oh really?” he said. “I didn’t know that. I thought I ran all over the country, into Nevada and everywhere else, working as hard as I humanly could to see that Hillary Clinton was elected president of the United States.”
And in this, the truth is on Sanders’ side. Despite a sometimes acrimonious primary battle that cast a vague pall over the Democratic convention, Sanders pitched in afterwards on Clinton’s behalf. He understood the magnitude of electing Donald Trump — whose statements were “true” or “mostly true” just 7% of the time (only Ben Carson, among all the candidates in both parties, had a worse record, at 4%) and were “false,” “mostly false” or “pants on fire” 76% of the time — to the White House.
(For the record, the Stony Brook Center for News Literacy, which compiled the above statistics, gave the Democratic candidates the following scores: Clinton 51% in the true-or-mostly-true category, and 28% in the various degrees of falsehood; Sanders 54% in the true categories, and also 28% in falsehoods. Those were the highest “truth” scores in a field of 16, mostly Republican, 2016 candidates.)
So yes, Sanders did his part. The problem was that this may have been the only instance in which he failed to lead his otherwise-diehard supporters. Their bitterness outlasted his. In Vermont, their defection to other candidates, or their disgruntled decision to sit this one out, was of little consequence; Vermont wasn’t going into the Trump column anyway. Elsewhere, it may have been more consequential.
National Public Radio recently cited a study showing that 12% of Sanders’ supporters in the primaries voted for Trump in the general election. Former Clinton supporters contend that Sanders’ criticisms were largely to blame. Factors leading to Clinton’s loss were myriad: her failures to excite the broad electorate; votes siphoned off — crucially, in Michigan — by perennial third-party candidate Jill Stein; and, without a doubt, sexism, as Clinton was examined and criticized by standards not applied to male candidates.
Yet Sanders’ irascibility (“Bernie being Bernie,” to Vermonters) lingered with many of his supporters, steeped in their own righteousness, even as he shifted into supporting her.
It’s a fact that should inform the tenor of Democratic exchanges as the next presidential primary season gets underway. Sanders has vowed he will make nice, and many of the other candidates have said the same. But the 14 months between now and the 2020 conventions provide lots of time for egos to take over, and grudges to take hold. Plain-speaking and making nice aren’t easily compatible.
