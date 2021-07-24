This has been a very newsy week for a host of reasons. And while there are things worthy of note, they were not necessarily worthy of 775 words. But broken into pieces and parts, we feel more at ease with sounding off on some of the news of the week with a good, old-fashioned thumbs up/thumbs down.
First, we have to give the inaugural flight of Blue Origin a thumbs down. There are so many factors here that are unworthy of celebration. Billionaire Jeff Bezos did not even veil his smugness when he thanked every Amazon customer and employee for sending him and his crew to the rim of outer space for six minutes. The Billionaires Club definitely does not include us peasants/consumers, and the more they flaunt their wealth, and espouse how they’d rather leave this planet than put their vast resources toward saving it, they have our blessing to just hurry up and go already. Anyone who was on the fence about what they thought about Amazon is probably not on that fence anymore. And the opinions (and jokes) write themselves as far as what the engineers were thinking when it came to design. A pretty emphatic thumbs down to the mainstream news media that devoted so much time and ink to the launch. There are plenty of other topics worthy of moment-by-moment coverage in the world right now. Midlife crises are not among them.
A big thumbs up to Amtrak for getting service up and running again here in Vermont. And a bigger thumbs up with news from the Canadian government that restrictions are being lifted at the border. Both of those pieces of news have the potential to get the economic engine revving here in the Green Mountain State. People visiting the state will be spending money, and that’s exactly what business owners and the service industry here will tell you we need right now.
A thumbs down that our air quality was the worst it has been in a long time. Some have said the smoke from wildfires coupled with the high humidity made for the lowest quality in 20 years. But other health officials (and a couple of meteorologists) have suggested that just a few years ago, when the wildfires were burning to the north in Quebec, the air quality was poor for a longer period of time. Needless to say, it had an impact. Ask anyone with a hint of asthma, or other breathing affliction, what kind of week they have had. Of course, smoke is the product of the fires out West, which are a product of drier and hotter conditions overall. And we know what the cause of that is. (Another thumbs down for good measure.)
While we give a thumbs up to schools and colleges making in-person plans for the fall (remarkably, just a few weeks away), a thumbs down to Indiana University for potentially violating students’ civil liberties. The school can require its roughly 90,000 students and 40,000 employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 under a federal judge’s ruling that might be the first of its kind regarding college immunization mandates. U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty in South Bend rejected a request from eight IU students who sought to block the requirement while they pursue a lawsuit claiming that the university’s policy violated their constitutional rights by forcing them to receive unwanted medical treatment. The decision is being challenged. It is believed to be the first decision by a federal judge in challenges to such mandates, which have been imposed by hundreds of U.S. public and private colleges.
A thumbs up to lawmakers who have decided a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will continue its work despite Republicans’ vow to boycott the probe. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said this week that Republicans won’t participate after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of the Republicans he chose to sit on the panel, Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio. “It is my responsibility as the speaker of the House to make sure we get to the truth of this, and we will not let their antics stand in the way of that,” Pelosi said.
An enthusiastic thumbs up on the news that the Vermont-wide program that distributes free restaurant-made meals for people in need during the pandemic and helps eateries stay afloat is being extended through Sept. 20 with help of almost $4.3 million in emergency funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The statewide Everyone Eats program offers restaurants financial support to cook healthy meals for the community. Under the new agreement with FEMA, the program will be phased out, offering 80% of its baseline in July, 60% in August, and 50% in September. It is important that that help does not vanish.
Lastly, a shoutout of congratulations to WDEV for serving Vermonters on the AM and FM dials for 90 years. You reinforce what we already know here: Local content matters most. Thumbs up.
