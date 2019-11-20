Congressional lawmakers are hoping to throw a curve ball into a plan that threatens minor league baseball teams like the Vermont Lake Monsters.
Democratic Rep. Peter Welch joined a bipartisan group of 105 House colleagues in sending a letter to the commissioner of Major League Baseball, Robert Manfred, demanding that he abandon a proposal that could lead to the elimination of 42 minor league baseball teams.
The proposal surfaced in negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball over renewal of the contract that expires Sept. 15, 2020.
According to an Oct. 18, 2019, report in Baseball America, 25% of minor league teams may lose their player development contract for the 2021 season and beyond.
For more than a century now, Major League Baseball teams have relied on the vast network of minor league affiliates to develop young players and help them hone their skills to be able to compete at the highest level.
As one published account noted, “Every summer, these farm clubs field teams of young players plucked from sandlots and college campuses, from big high schools in California to tryout camps in the Dominican Republic.”
“These aspiring ballplayers are chasing their dreams, playing before modest crowds in small towns across North America, knowing that only a handful will ever make it. A study by Baseball America found that just 17% of players selected in the amateur draft will reach the majors, with roughly half of those getting just a brief taste of life in the big leagues,” wrote a sports journalist/columnist this week.
The system operates like a funnel, with teams pouring a lot of players (and millions of dollars) in one end, and hoping a handful of them trickle out the other. As any Red Sox fan knows, the development process often has been more art than science, but that's about to change in a big way.
The threat is real and could have disastrous effects, Welch and others have warned.
“Minor league baseball teams like Vermont’s beloved Lake Monsters are part of the fabric of communities across the country,” said Welch in a prepared statement. “They provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment and help drive local economies. It would be a grave mistake for MLB to follow through on this proposal. Doing so would deal a devastating blow to the livelihood of their supportive communities. I hope this is a negotiating ploy, as both sides enter into negotiations over a new contract.”
In the letter, the legislators wrote to the commissioner, “For over a century, Congress has taken numerous actions specifically designed to protect, preserve and sustain a system and structure for both major and minor league baseball to flourish. You are the most important steward of the great game of baseball, and tasked with ensuring the popularity and love of it across the world. Reducing the number of minor league baseball clubs and overhauling a century-old system that has been consistently safeguarded by Congress is not in the best interest of the overall game of baseball, especially when major league baseball’s revenues are at all-time highs.”
Welch concluded, “Should the MLB follow through, I intend to work with House colleagues from across the country to take a close look at the statutory advantages afforded the league by Congress over the years, including its lucrative anti-trust exemption.”
Now it comes down to Manfred, the 10th commissioner of baseball. He previously served as the chief operating officer of Major League Baseball and succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner on Jan. 25, 2015.
Lawmakers have some heavy bats. But so do you. Write him at the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball, 245 Park Ave., 31st Floor, New York, NY 10167. Or give the office a call at (212) 931-7800.
The following list of teams are being targeted for elimination by MLB: Vermont Lake Monsters (Vt.), Lancaster JetHawks (Calif.), Grand Junction Rockies (Colo.), Rocky Mountain Vibes (Colo.), Connecticut Tigers (Conn.), Daytona Tortugas (Fla.), Florida Fire Frogs (Fla.), Idaho Falls Chukars (Id.), Burlington Bees (Ia.), Clinton LumberKings (Ia.), Lexington Legends (Ky.), Frederick Keys (Md.), Hagerstown Suns (Md.), Lowell Spinners (Mass.), Great Falls Voyagers (Mont.), Missoula Osprey (Mont.), Billings Mustangs (Mont.), Burlington Royals (N.C.), Auburn Doubledays (N.Y.), Batavia Muckdogs (N.Y.), Binghamton Rumble Ponies (N.Y.), Staten Island Yankees (N.Y.), Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Ohio), Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Ore.), Erie Seawolves (Pa.), State College Spikes (Pa.), Williamsport Crosscutters (Pa.), Chattanooga Lookouts (Tenn.), Elizabethton Twins (Tenn.), Greeneville Reds (Tenn.), Jackson Generals (Tenn.), Johnson City Cardinals (Tenn.), Kingsport Mets (Tenn.), Orem Owlz (Ut.), Ogden Raptors (Utah), Bluefield Blue Jays (Va.), Bristol Pirates (Va.), Danville Braves (Va.), Tri-City Dust Devils (Wash.), Princeton Rays (W.V.), West Virginia Power (W. Va.), and Beloit Snappers (Wisc.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.