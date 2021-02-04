In recent days, several letter writers have voiced the opinion that they feel they can breathe more easily with Joe Biden as our 46th president.
It is our job — in this space — to provide a voice. And that voice should always poke at people in power. That is the role of watchdog, and it serves as a conscience.
To that point, we have to call into question Biden’s first two weeks in office. He is not governing. He is undoing. And that’s not what needs to be done.
The San Diego Union Tribune this week put it in excellent context: “A core principle of democracy is having voters choose lawmakers to represent them in deliberative bodies. Issues arise, public debates are held and city councils, county boards, state legislatures and Congress vote on whether to enact new laws in response. This process is essential to the constitutional principle that there must be checks and balances on individuals’ power. The legislative branch, the executive branch and the judicial branch each play distinct roles — and no one person has inordinate power. As plenty of law and history professors have detailed, the U.S. Constitution amounted to a specific response to — and rebuke of — the unilateral power of kings in England.”
And The New York Times, which ran a massive endorsement editorial in support of Biden many weeks before the General Election, cautioned in their editorial this week to simply, “slow down.”
Executive orders skip the legislative process that voters are expecting. This doesn’t feel like power of the pen necessarily. It smacks more of a power of the eraser.
As the Times noted, “A week into his presidency, Mr. Biden has issued a raft of executive orders and other actions. Already, he has committed to rejoining the Paris climate change agreement, ended the Muslim travel ban, canceled the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, rescinded funding for and halted construction on the wall at the southern border, reaffirmed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, mandated mask-wearing on federal grounds, moved to end the federal government’s reliance on private prisons, reversed the ban on transgender military service and called for agency assessments aimed at advancing racial equity — just to name a few. The coming days will bring more such action.”
And they have. Biden is breaking records with the number of executive orders he has signed.
When his campaign was geared toward unifying, Biden is definitely positioning himself toward “too much, too fast.”
“These moves are being met with cheers by Democrats and others eager to see the legacy of Donald Trump’s presidency dismantled posthaste. Republicans, meanwhile, are grumbling about presidential overreach and accusing Mr. Biden of betraying his pledge to seek unity,” the Times wrote.
The Union Tribune noted, “Democracy is messy. Consensus is hard. But executive orders should be that rarest of exceptions. … Presidents have had mixed success in federal courts with their executive orders. Bush, Obama and Trump all essentially rewrote federal laws they didn’t like and were not always reversed by judges. And Biden’s recent raft of orders were in large part about reversing Trump’s orders, which should be a president’s prerogative. But Biden’s record number of executive orders is itself a concern.”
What is is creating is hypocrisy, which will — inevitably — erode integrity and further harden the perception that government and leaders cannot be trusted.
And trust is what we need right now — not business as usual from establishment politicians with axes to grind. Biden campaigned saying he would do better.
From the Times editorial: “In other words, things are going the same way they often do in Washington. ‘There’s a sort of tribalism when it comes to the use of executive orders,’ observes John Hudak, a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. ‘When your party’s in the White House, it’s the greatest thing on earth. When your party’s out, it’s undemocratic. It’s basically Satan’s pen.’”
For certain, undoing some of Trump’s excesses was a mandatory first step for a Democratic president. But Biden insisted he could work across the aisle to bring leaders — and the country — together. So far, his directives seem to suggest he does not know how to build that consensus in the short-term, instead, hoping that a long game will benefit his administration.
The Times went so far as to call the orders “a flawed substitute for legislation. They are intended to provide guidance to the government and need to work within the discretion granted the executive by existing law or the Constitution. They do not create new law — though executive orders carry the force of law — and they are not meant to serve as an end run around the will of Congress.”
When’s the leadership part coming?
