Malcolm Gladwell wrote a book in 2000 that focused on how little things can end up making a big difference. “The Tipping Point” explains how ideas spread like epidemics and which few elements need to come together to help an idea reach the point of critical mass, where its viral effect becomes unstoppable.
In the case studies Gladwell cited, he did not focus on reform or revolution, but how changes in attitude and behavior could catch on and grow into something fabulous and — in most cases — positive.
It is inspiring because it comes from the spark of an idea. The world we live in today could use some ideas that inspire and tip us toward positive change. Unfortunately, we are listing from oppression and divisiveness, hate and a lack of compassion.
This week, a few examples slapped us hard in the face, revealing how far we are straying.
The Education Department’s fiscal year 2020 proposal would eliminate federal money for Special Olympics education programs. The department’s last two budget proposals would also have eliminated federal funding, but nothing would be cut unless Congress agreed to do so, and Congress has rejected administration plans. In fact, Congress has increased the funding.
Secretary Betsy DeVos is pushing back against a social media outcry over a proposal to slash $17.6 million in federal funding for the Special Olympics — a cut DeVos has objected to in the past. If approved, it would affect nearly 300,000 young people.
DeVos noted, “Make no mistake: We are focused every day on raising expectations and improving outcomes for infants and toddlers, children and youth with disabilities and are committed to confronting and addressing anything that stands in the way of their success,” she said. “The president’s budget reflects that commitment.”
But the outcry over cuts to Special Olympics has been overwhelming.
Both chambers of Congress became hotbeds of division over basic rights. In the Senate, Vermont’s own Bernie Sanders lashed out during a markup of the Republican budget.
“The sad truth is that the budget you released on Friday, and the Trump budget that was released a couple of weeks ago, would be an absolute disaster for the American people,” Sanders said from the floor. “What is remarkable about the Senate Republican budget, as well as President Trump’s budget, is that it does exactly the opposite of what the American people want. … This is a budget that moves our country rapidly into the direction of oligarchy. It constitutes a massive transfer of wealth from the working class to the billionaire class.”
In the House, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., railed against a Republican colleague who called the Green New Deal an “elitist” proposal.
“People are dying. They are dying,” the freshman congresswoman exclaimed during a House Financial Services Committee meeting on Tuesday. “We talk about cost. We’re going to pay for this whether we pass a Green New Deal or not. Because, as towns and cities go underwater, as wildfires ravage our communities, we are going to pay. And we’re either going to decide if we’re going to pay to react, or if we’re going to pay to be proactive.”
Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., introduced an amendment during the markup that would place restrictions on initiatives championed by Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. During his opening remarks, Duffy called the plan “elitist,” saying the legislative priorities set forth by the Green New Deal did not reflect the issues that average Americans care about, and would put a higher tax burden on average working American families.
“If you’re a rich liberal from maybe New York or California, it sounds great, because you can afford to retrofit your home or build a new home that has zero emissions, that’s energy efficient,” Duffy said.
So, as Americans suffer — with more qualifying as vulnerable than ever before — we wait for politicians to fight over politics and whose party is more right for the times.
The unease that comes from the debacles of grenade-lobbing and sound bites is growing a little more each day. It certainly feels like tipping. Political scientists suggest some models say we’re already well beyond the point of no return. We remain more hopeful.
The effects of standing up to power may not fit the concept Gladwell sought when he wrote his book nearly 20 years ago, but we are in dire need of a tipping point before we completely lose ourselves as a nation.
