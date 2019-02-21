An effort aimed at keeping tobacco products and electronic cigarettes out of the hands of young people is under consideration at the State House.
This legislation is necessary and has our full-throated endorsement.
Vermont is considering a Tobacco 21 bill — Rep. George Till’s legislation has four additional co-sponsors. Till, a Jericho Democrat, is a former physician who has been a strong advocate for tobacco control by sponsoring bills to raise tobacco taxes, provide more effective compliancy checks for tobacco retailers, and limit public smoking.
The problem here is real.
In Vermont’s 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 34 percent of high school students said they had tried an electronic vapor product. About 12 percent said they currently use one, the survey states.
It also found that 9 percent of middle-schoolers had tried an electronic vapor product, and 4 percent said they had used one in the past 30 days. Both numbers were up slightly from 2015, the report found.
By design, Tobacco 21 laws disrupt the social availability of all nicotine products to young people. Six states already have laws in place, as well as 425 cities and counties nationwide.
Vermont's rate of high school smoking and adult smoking is above the national average. In 2018, Vermont was among a handful of states that dedicated over 50 percent of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended amount of prevention spending on tobacco prevention, at 57.4 percent. However, meeting the full amount would require only a small fraction of the $348 million in annual health-care costs that are directly caused by smoking. An estimated 10,000 children now under the age of 18 will eventually die early due to smoking, with 200 children becoming daily smokers every year.
The CDC reported Monday that a long decline in youth cigarette smoking appears to have stalled, and e-cigarettes are to blame. Essentially unregulated, Juuls and other e-cigarettes that deliver a new formulation of nicotine have exploded in popularity. In 18 months, Juuls climbed to a 68 percent market share and a $15 billion valuation by addicting teens.
Research indicates that e-cigarettes are really just another nicotine delivery device, with their own unique hazards that addict users to nicotine. This is especially concerning for teens and young adults, who are using e-cigarettes with alarming frequency.
According to the Tobacco 21 website, while less harmful than tobacco smoke, e-cigarette vapor itself is harmful. It injures cells lining the airways and blood vessels in the lungs, and increases susceptibility to respiratory viruses.
E-cigarette use, or vaping, by teens and young adults is especially worrisome. After decades of decline, the consumption of tobacco products has taken a U-turn and begun a precipitous climb. Vaping among middle and high school students increased 900 percent from 2011 to 2015 and nearly doubled in just the last year, according to the Tobacco 21 website.
Today, one in 20 middle-schoolers and one in five high school students use e-cigarettes. College students and young adults vape at similar or even greater rates.
Research has shown that youth who try an e-cigarette are more likely to begin smoking tobacco. The surgeon general and the Food and Drug Administration have both called e-cigarette use by teens and young adults a serious public health threat, the site states.
Nicotine in e-cigarettes poses unique threats to young users’ health. Research shows adolescence is an important period for brain development, when learning capacity, decision making, working memory, reward processing and emotional regulation all grow and mature. Nicotine use during adolescence profoundly alters this process, priming the brain for future addictions and increasing the risk of mood disorders, intellectual problems and impulsiveness, one report used by Tobacco 21 cites.
There is public support for the initiative. In fact, 75 percent of U.S. adults favor raising the minimum legal sales age for all tobacco products to 21.
While a similar effort failed in 2017, it must not fail this time around. We are already at epidemic proportions here in Vermont. As Gov. Phil Scott noted in his State of the State address, now is the time to stop this epidemic in its tracks.
After decades of fighting to reduce harm from tobacco, it is astounding that we now face a renewed threat as dangerous as tobacco. We must help young people avoid addiction to nicotine and quit e-cigarettes. Period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.