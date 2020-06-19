Typically, at this point in a statewide election cycle, we see the sparring between primary candidates, as well as across parties.
The pandemic has shifted priorities for voters, and it has forced both discussions and debates on the issues of the day for Vermonters.
Likewise, Donald Trump and Joe Biden simply snipe at one another in what feels like an intolerable trudge toward November.
But what is interesting about the pandemic is that it has not only changed the election process for us, it has — by all accounts — underscored the key issues destined to dictate the election cycle, especially for statewide offices and legislative races.
First and foremost, it’s about the economy. The pandemic has put the emphasis on the struggles of Vermont businesses. It has revealed just what sectors are the most vulnerable to a recession. And it has redefined markets, workflow and even the workforce. We are seeing desperate shifts in sectors to adapt to areas where there are still flames of hope. But the massive jobless rate is the constant reminder of just how hard any climb out of the COVID-19 economy is going to be. There is no easy way to restart an economy that has sat stagnant for months.
With that has come the burden on a record number of households with multiple individuals on unemployment. And while the federal subsidy has helped and augmented some Vermonters’ incomes, it will prove temporary in the grand scheme of a recovery. There are going to be hard days ahead, with more requests for public assistance, as well as a spike in bankruptcies and foreclosures. What is coming will be additional pressure on government and social service organizations designed to help lift Vermonters out of poverty and help them find the services they need to get the traction necessary to be sustainable.
It has reminded us just how crucial reliable health care is to us. Many of us find ourselves in need of testing for COVID, meanwhile many Vermonters had appointments canceled or postponed. Or those battling addiction had to break routines to find alternatives to treatment. None of it got any cheaper; deductibles and rates are still high, except there are more of us not working, putting stressors elsewhere. Speaking of which, the need for mental health services has also been spiking, as individuals try to cope with massive lifestyle changes, a pandemic and a divisive nation full of short fuses.
We see the education system strained by remote learning, with louder calls for more broadband and infrastructure to keep students learning. We don’t want a generation of young people for whom there will always be an asterisk next to their name implying “had to remote learn for a year or two; please give the appropriate latitude.” Throw into that mix the ongoing cost of education and declining across Vermont, as well as our apparent inability to retain secondary and post secondary students in our state. (We could really use more nurses, farmers, plumbers and electricians.) And yet we wring our hands over changing governance structures and consolidating administrative costs.
We see day care — and all the regulations put into place to protect children — is reaching critical levels. There are ideas floated about integrating day care as part of schools, given the high demand for services — not just for students with babies, nor school staff — for entire communities. Day cares are disappearing from many communities, putting more stress on families trying to make ends meet.
Then there are social justice issues dominating debates right now. Should we shift money away from police departments and front-load social service organizations? How do we change the demographics of our state? How do we address our systemic racism? How do we tackle the terrible repercussions of income inequality?
And then there are the old standbys in Vermont politics: taxes and affordability, right-sizing government, balancing the state budget, pensions, tax reform, more emphasis on climate change, green jobs, renewables, marketing and tourism and on, and on, and on.
They are all interconnected. And we need to be talking about them, especially right now. In the coming weeks (primary) and months (general election), we will be deciding — under no uncertain terms — what the direction Vermont takes with regard to its recovery.
The candidates who have put themselves out there in these tenuous times need to be tested against one another and reviewed by the rest of us so that we might make educated decisions — not just party-line voting. In Vermont, it’s never been that easy — and it’s also a cop out, by the way.
Let’s start paying attention to the candidates and hope that COVID does not keep them from debating and discussing the issues. There is way too much at stake.
