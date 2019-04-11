This particular shoulder season can be taxing on us Vermonters: not a lot of green, too many relentless snowstorms, mud (and dog poop) and the ever-present slow start from the Red Sox.
But Tax Day leads in dread for many Americans.
The rush to submit a tax return before Monday’s deadline leads to worry about whether the Internal Revenue Service will accept your tax return; or, worse, you might be selected for an audit. For some, filing taxes is almost as big of a drag as paying taxes.
Most taxpayers must file their returns by midnight Monday unless they have filed for an extension or live in Massachusetts or Maine.
And in case you hadn’t realized it, taxes are big money.
About 150 million individual income tax returns are filed annually in the United States, and the Internal Revenue Service takes in well over $3 trillion in total tax collections a year. About 48% of federal revenue comes from individual income taxes, 9% from corporate income taxes, and another 35% from payroll taxes that fund social insurance programs. The rest comes from a mix of sources.
In 2017, the federal government collected revenues of $3.3 trillion — equal to about 17.3% of gross domestic product. During the past 50 years, federal revenue has averaged 17.3 percent of GDP, ranging from 20% (in 2000) to 14.6% (most recently in 2009 and 2010).
The income tax each worker pays has been the largest stream of federal revenue since 1950, though the share of federal revenue from individual income tax has varied over the years. The second largest source, payroll tax, is also partially on the shoulders of workers, as employees pay half of that tax, employers pay the other half and self-employed individuals pay the entire share.
Every day Americans are the ones largely footing the bill for the federal government. But the average taxpayers also receive refunds to the tune of more than $400 billion combined in an average year. The average individual income tax refund varies widely by year and state.
Turns out everything really is bigger in Texas. The average refund in Texas is well over $3,000, making it about 30% more than the average refund issued in Maine. A total of six states have average refunds that eclipse $3,000, while six others have average refunds that are south of $2,500. Vermont’s average refund is $2,391.
But with 150 million people filing each year, there are certain risks.
There are those who go out of their way to defraud the IRS: the evaders.
The IRS annually initiates thousands of tax evasion investigations, and the agency usually is able to make a case against those they pursue. In 2016 (the most recent year for this data), about 2,700 cases were recommended for prosecution by IRS investigators; about 97% of those under investigation were convicted. Nearly four in five of them were sent to prison, with an average term of 41 months.
The statistics on convictions secured vary by year but also by the time of tax fraud or evasion. For instance, about twice the number of investigations were launched into abusive return preparers than individuals evading employment tax. In addition to catching those trying to hide legal income, the IRS also pursues cases against those attempting to hide income whose source is illegal.
Nearly 90% of Americans say it’s unacceptable to cheat on your taxes, and a similar number agree that it’s important for the IRS to ensure that corporations and wealthy individuals are complying with tax law. About 95% of Americans agree that it’s important that everyone carries their fair tax burden.
Despite this, thousands of people are prosecuted every year for tax evasion or tax fraud, and thousands more Americans are victims of identity theft schemes involving fraudulent tax returns. (Those are cases where someone uses your Social Security number to claim a fraudulent refund. Most people don’t even know they’ve been victimized until it comes time to file their actual return and they’re informed someone has already filed with that Social Security number, and perhaps even been issued a refund.)
Fortunately, tax ID theft has dropped by nearly two-thirds in recent years, from a high of 677,000 cases in 2015, to 407,000 in 2016 and 242,000 in 2017.
We don’t like to pay taxes, even if we do enjoy the services that come from them (think about the recent government shutdown if you need a reminder). The system could be made more equitable, for sure.
Getting the job done (filing your tax return before midnight on April 15) beats the other certainty of life, right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.