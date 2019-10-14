Last Tuesday morning dawned cool and misty, with the fall colors coming into focus on the middle slopes of the Green Mountains around Rutland. The leaf peeping season was approaching its peak, and fall events were on tap for the coming weekend. And that day we experienced a tragedy that hit hard and close to home.
In the pre-dawn darkness, a young man shot through the door of the Rutland City Police Department with an assault-style rifle. About 90 minutes later, the car he was driving was located by police in the parking lot of the downtown plaza, a brief chase ensued and then the morning quiet was shattered as the man and police exchanged gunshots.
Based on bystander reports, the exchange was over quickly, remarkable for the high volume of gunshots, which were an incongruous presence for a Tuesday morning in Rutland. The young man, hit by police gunfire after his car had gotten caught crossing the railroad tracks, was taken by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. More police arrived at the scene as the morning wore on, including a K-9 unit, crime scene investigators and multiple troopers from the Vermont State Police. People arriving to work or at the shopping plaza gawked at the flashing lights and uniforms, and rumors began to run wild.
The rumors spread quickly, on social media and through the gathered bystanders at the scene; a radio station broadcast the supposed name of the young man killed, then reversed course and gave a second name. Both turned out to be wrong.
Police did not release the name of the man until early afternoon — after most of the police presence had departed, after the teams of officers had walked through the parking lots, the grass on either side of the tracks, combing the earth for shell casings or other evidence. Along with the name of the young man, police also announced they were investigating a body found along Dunmore Road in Salisbury, which they said they thought was "related" to the shootout in downtown Rutland. That person had died through a suspected homicide.
And the name of the man shot in downtown Rutland was not expected: The son of the former mayor, who had no police record on the books and was not broadly known, other than as a 2004 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy.
Some questions were answered on Tuesday, while many others remained.
The four officers involved were put on leave, as is standard practice following what is termed an "officer-involved shooting." As the guardians of the law, their actions must be scrutinized when a life is taken in the name of the citizens they are sworn to protect. That scrutiny may provide some answers, but will likely leave many more unknowns. And it will leave four police officers to wrestle with the personal impact of taking someone's life, even if the investigation concludes it was justified.
As a community, we are glad that they are safe, and unharmed. But we will still wrestle with the consequences of that day.
Wednesday, their names were released to the public, along with a photo of the rifle the young man was carrying. Three are members of the city police department, and one the deputy chief of the Rutland Town Police Department. While other officers had been involved in the chase, these were the men who had fired their weapons in the shootout.
Later in the day, an autopsy confirmed that the body found along Dunmore Road was the cousin of the man killed — the nephew of both the current mayor and the former mayor. He had been killed by gunshots, according to police. There was little else they were able to say, citing the ongoing investigation.
This week we may find out more details about the two deaths. Yet the question "Why?" lingers. These two young men had deep, strong connections to the community — a community that has repeatedly shown a willingness to reach out and help, or support, or volunteer to be there for people struggling with all manners of addiction, tragedy, weather and beyond. Even now, this community is standing alongside the families of these two men and the four police officers. Yet that did not prevent this tragedy. Today, we are united in grief and bewilderment.
