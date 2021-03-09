It has been a tragic winter, a tragic pandemic.
Hardship has taken different forms as individuals — our neighbors and friends and family — have struggled with isolation, lack of social interaction or mental illness without regular treatment.
It is not a statistic health officials talk about. But they should: Suicide rates are higher.
There are a lot of factors in play.
Adults aged 25-64 in the United States have been dying at higher rates since 2010, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
The report, “High and Rising Mortality Rates Among Working-Age Adults,” says that rising death rates are striking working-age Americans whose risk of dying from certain conditions — such as drug overdoses, suicides and hypertensive heart disease — has been climbing since the 1990s. According to the report, Americans are more likely to die before age 65 than peers in other rich nations.
Based on data from 1990 to 2017, the 454-page report documents a public health crisis sweeping the American workforce that has profound implications for families, communities, employers and the U.S. economy.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, life expectancy had been declining in the U.S. for several years,” said Shannon Monnat, Lerner Chair of Public Health Promotion and an associate professor of sociology at Syracuse University who was a member of the committee that wrote the report. “Working-age Americans have been dying at an alarming rate over the past several years, but not just from drug overdoses.”
According to a news release about the report, the rising death rate is owing to drug overdoses, alcohol, suicides and cardiometabolic conditions — a category that includes diabetes and heart diseases caused by high blood pressure and other conditions. The report recommends urgent policy actions, including addressing the overdose epidemic and the underlying causes of substance-use disorders more broadly, stronger efforts to tackle obesity, and policies to reduce inequities.
Death rates are higher and are increasing faster among working-age adults with less education and income and among those living in non-metro areas. The report says death rates among Black working-age adults have been disproportionately high for many years because of economic inequalities and inequities in health care, housing, education and other factors, reflecting the legacy of structural racism.
According to the report, the increase in working-age mortality is mainly driven by drugs and alcohol. They are called “major contributors” to the rise in working-age mortality. From 1990 to 2017, fatal drug overdoses in working-age Americans increased in every state, but increases were especially large in New England, Appalachia and the industrial Midwest. The report describes the overdose epidemic as a “perfect storm” created by a market flooded with highly addictive and deadly prescription and illicit drugs, and mounting demand for substances to bring relief from physical, mental and psychological pain.
The notable report also explores the rise in suicides, which was most dramatic for white men and those living in non-metro areas.
The researchers offer specific recommendations, including:
— States that have not done so already should expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
— Economic policies are needed to address the long-term economic and social strains and dislocations that made communities that experienced economic decline over the past four decades vulnerable to opioids and other drugs.
— Obesity prevention programs should start early in life and target children and teens most at risk for obesity, including racial and ethnic minorities, people living in poverty and women.
— Government and private organizations should fund research on more effective ways to prevent substance use disorders, reduce obesity, improve heart health, enhance behavioral health services for mental illness, and help those who are struggling to stop smoking or obtain effective treatments for chronic diseases.
We concur. Vermont’s mortality rates — and specifically suicides — is alarming. We need to adequately fund services and provide resources. We must be the support and the resource, as a state.
If you are in crisis, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or text the Vermont Crisis Text Line. Text “VT” to 741741. You get an automated text response first, and then a response from a trained crisis counselor.
