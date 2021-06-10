It did not take long for the word to get around.
The concern over when Gov. Phil Scott decides to lift the emergency order proved to be a rallying cry for our state’s most vulnerable population.
In a matter of hours, more than 125 organizations — many of them part of the interfaith and community action communities — came together and fired off a letter to the Scott administration stating that when that order is lifted, the state faces a different, more pronounced problem: housing and feeding the homeless population.
“We applaud the efforts to ensure that gaps remain filled while work continues on more permanent solutions, and appreciate the leadership you and state agencies have provided in addressing the health, housing and economic needs of Vermonters throughout the pandemic,” the signatories wrote. “Our state vaccination rates are exemplary and will ensure protection from COVID-19 into the future. However, while we share hope that many aspects of life are returning to normal, for many Vermonters, the emergency is far from over. And given Vermont’s dearth of low-income housing and a food insecurity rate of 1 in 10 prior to the pandemic, ‘normal’ was never acceptable. The recovery for Vermonters with low incomes, for those experiencing homelessness, and for those facing hunger, will be slow. Maintaining access to critical FEMA-funded programs supporting Vermonters’ access to basic needs like food, emergency housing and more depends upon the continuation of a declared State of Emergency in some form. That support is essential.”
We would go as far as calling that an understatement.
Across Vermont, media outlets — print, broadcast and online — have been detailing how the pandemic has placed emphasis on our vulnerable community. The need has been acute, as we have seen with the long lines of Vermonters waiting for food during the past year, and the ongoing questions about the imminent threat the homeless population faces when hotel vouchers dry up.
The signatories point out just how challenged we are.
They write: “The economic impact of COVID-19 remains widespread and continues to severely impact communities across the state. Hunger remains higher than ever before and levels have not decreased in the past year; an eviction crisis still looms; hunger and housing insecurity also disproportionately affect families with children and BIPOC Vermonters.”
They go on to say the increased vaccination rate and continual decrease in COVID cases are “certainly cause for celebration, but most people in our state are still living in a state of emergency.”
The signers wrote: “In fact, 12% of Vermonters report that their children aren’t eating enough because families can’t afford food, and 23% are struggling to cover usual household expenses. Many remain unable to access newly available jobs due to challenges with child care, transportation and more. 12% report struggling to keep up with rent, and many others cannot find housing at all. The charitable food and shelter systems simply cannot be a sustained support for all of these needs.”
Overall, since March 2020, the Department for Children and Families Economic Services Division has issued more than $45 million in emergency allotment benefits to 3SquaresVT households. These funds not only support the food budgets of nearly 70,000 Vermonters, but they stimulate our economy and support our local food retailers and farmers by keeping millions of federal dollars each month in our communities, especially during the summer and fall months when local food is abundant in stores and at farmers markets throughout the state, they say in the letter.
“Loss of funds tied to the declaration of emergency that are helping households afford basic needs in this unprecedented time would be detrimental to Vermont’s economy and health,” they state bluntly.
These organizations are not wrong. The support must be ongoing. A review needs to be happening now. And the plug cannot be pulled at once. It must be a gradual transition.
Anything less is negligent and irresponsible.
