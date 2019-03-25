It appears, at least for the moment, that opponents of the Trump presidency will be denied their Deus ex Machina — their clear (if not tidy) solution to the hydra-headed outrages, scandals and plain indecencies displayed daily by a president propped up by a cult of personality. Deus ex Machina — “god from the machine” — was a literary device employed by the ancient Greek playwrights to provide unforeseen solutions to seemingly intractable complications in their plots. A god figure might be lowered onstage by pulleys (the machine) and, by judgments and decrees, solve mysteries, settle scores, provide justice and resolve tensions.
The long-awaited Mueller report, delivered Friday by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to the Justice Department and summarized (simplified) in a thumbnail report by Attorney General William Barr, might have been the Deus ex Machina Democrats were hoping for — a compendium of findings revealing that the president and his campaign worked hand-in-glove with Russian operatives to manipulate the outcome of the 2016 U.S. elections. From what we know so far, that is not the case.
Democrats, the three members of Vermont’s Congressional delegation, and, notably, some Republicans, are right in demanding that the public get access to the entire report, which they (we) have paid for and to which they (we) must have access as citizens in a democracy, not the benighted subjects of some secretive oligarchy. We are now left to rely on institutional mechanisms (not godly ones) to spring that information loose from its confines.
Most exasperating is Barr’s announcement that there will be no determination whether the president obstructed the mechanisms of justice, when millions of Americans saw him commit that very act on TV, telling a reporter he had fired James Comey as attorney general specifically for pursuing the investigation into possible collusion with the Russians. Making sense out of what appears to be total nonsense on that subject will require an act of divination, if not by Deus, by the Democrats — and again, one would hope, by fair-minded Republicans.
Disappointing as it may have been, the end of this phase of the Mueller saga accomplishes one thing for Trump’s Democratic opposition. Deprived of a tidy tool to incriminate him for legal wrongdoing, they must, and can, expose the harm he has done to the nation and (it pains to acknowledge that he’s this important) the world. Examples abound: his willfully ignorant withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement; his removal of Obama-era requirements designed to reduce pollution by the coal industry; discarding protections upon various public lands so they can be exploited by energy companies — the concept that there can be value (historic, cultural, environmental) beyond corporate profits seemingly beyond his grasp; and the purposeful weakening of critical international alliances, though to what purpose only Trump, the analyst he doesn’t have but needs, and perhaps Vladimir Putin understand.
Thus far, his base — not his corporate base, but his diehard supporters among working, worried American voters — has rejected any notion that their champion is undermining their interests. They surround him at televised rallies, carefully chosen and handed signs to represent particular demographics — “Blacks for Trump,” “Women for Trump” — a common tactic, admittedly, for political campaigns. Most obvious, in their laughter, applause and glee, is that they’re cheering an attitude, the policies that accompany it largely disregarded.
If the Democrats could draw attention to Trump’s Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Proposal, conceivably that support could wane.
His budget, and its projections for the decade beyond, would explode two things: military expenditures and (with further tax cuts for the privileged) the national deficit. Such extravagances, of course, require victims. These, over the next decade, would include Medicaid ($241 billion, plus curtailing its expansion under the Affordable Care Act), Medicare by $845 billion and Social Security by $254 billion.
Do the eager faces behind Trump look like billionaire executives, athletes or movie stars, immune from financial worry, with little or no need for support from Social Security and Medicare in their old age? Would they blithely accept slashes in the Education budget affecting student loans and loan forgiveness, hampering their children’s opportunities to find rewarding and profitable employment? Are they truly ready to cut food stamps by 30 percent?
Trump’s budget draft, like the initial budgets of most presidential administrations, is projected to be DOA in the U.S. House, so there’s little likelihood these warped priorities will survive to despoil his supporters’ lives. Yet here Trump has shown his true colors — a Deus ex Machina of another sort, if the Democrats can find a way to exploit it.
