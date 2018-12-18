Some people can’t take a joke. It’s no secret President Trump is one of those people.
Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to complain about how poorly he is treated by the NBC sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live,” suggesting that television networks be sued for biased and defamatory coverage.
“A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live,” he tweeted. “It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?”
Apparently, this past weekend’s episode of “SNL” struck a nerve. The opening sketch, which was a parody of the film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” imagined a world where Trump had lost the 2016 election. In it, Alec Baldwin as Trump encounters family and White House staffers who all profess to be better off without him as president.
Nobody likes being laughed at or being the butt of a joke. It must only feel worse when it happens on TV for an audience of millions. But that’s part of the gig. Being president means being under incredible scrutiny. Some of that scrutiny comes in the form of satire.
“SNL” has a long history of lampooning presidents of both parties, from Dan Aykroyd’s sweaty take on Richard Nixon to Darryl Hammond’s lecherous version of Bill Clinton. Most presidents don’t respond to it, deeming it beneath their office. When they do, it’s often to demonstrate that they are big enough to take a joke. George W. Bush took his dimwitted portrayal by Will Ferrell in stride. His father, George H.W., enjoyed Dana Carvey’s cartoonish impression so much he appeared on the show and even invited him to the White House.
It wasn’t that long ago when Trump himself couldn’t get enough of “SNL.” He has hosted twice — once in 2004 at the peak of his reality-star career, and again in 2015 as a presidential candidate. The show caught a lot of heat for his later appearance, which legitimized Trump, who at the time had already made a number of inflammatory and racist remarks on the campaign trail. The show has since become intensely critical of Trump, airing sketches mocking him nearly every week. Clearly, Trump, who values loyalty above all else, is feeling stung.
One would think the president of the United States would have more important matters to attend to than to obsess over how he’s portrayed on a comedy show. At the very least, he should be dignified and restrained enough to stay above the fray, to not give his mockers power by publicly broadcasting how easily he is rattled.
Not Donald Trump. At every turn, he has revealed himself to be a thin-skinned complainer with an ego so fragile it cannot withstand even a whiff of criticism. Like all bullies and strongmen, he can dish it out, but he can’t take it. When poked, he pokes back. He can’t help himself. While his supporters might laud his refusal to ignore his detractors as a display of toughness, it’s a facade — an empty performance masking deep insecurity.
It’s behavior unbecoming of a leader. Imagine if Barack Obama had responded to every criticism, joke and false claim his critics made about him — if he raged on Twitter every time someone on Fox News called him un-American or questioned his citizenship. Imagine the conservative outrage if he mocked his opponents, called into question the work of honest journalists and threatened to sue media outlets for unfavorable coverage.
In fairness, Obama had it pretty easy. Comedians largely gave him a pass. While he wasn’t as easily mockable as Trump, they didn’t try too hard either. Those claiming a liberal bias in comedy aren’t wrong. Comedy is irreverent and anti-establishment; it lends itself to liberal thinking. To expect or demand balance from comedians is absurd. There is no mandate that they must mock both parties equally. The only standard they are held to is whether or not they are funny.
President Trump’s threat of pursuing legal action against TV shows that mock him is an obscene and authoritarian affront to the First Amendment. He is not a king; he can’t hang the court jester if he doesn’t like his jokes. Satire provides a vital function in a democratic society. It speaks truth to power, and keeps the powerful grounded by pointing out their foibles and reminding them they are human just like the rest of us. Any effort to impede or stifle that act is more offensive than anything you’ll see on “Saturday Night Live.”
