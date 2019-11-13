On the first day of the impeachment hearings against President Donald J. Trump, Rep. Peter Welch, eager to ferret out facts relevant to charges the president abused his office to enlist a foreign power to help him in an election, made a bold suggestion for the answers: “I’d be glad to have the person who ‘started it all’ come in and testify,” Welch fired back at Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who accused Democrats of manufacturing a case. “President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there.”
It was that kind of day. Politics played heavy; grandstanding by lawmakers grew shrill. The first two witnesses — William Taylor Jr., the top American diplomat in Ukraine, and fellow diplomat George Kent — were cool as cucumbers. Around them, not so much.
Everyone else was making a statement, either literally, or by casting aspersions, offering leading questions, or making editorial comments during the hours of testimony.
It was that kind of day. It was expected.
In opening statements that felt as if they were ripped from the pages of a Le Carré thriller, there were references to cables and couriers. And there was partisan stage-setting designed to undermine the other side. Good thing it was nationally televised.
The day brought to life Democrats’ allegations that Trump has abused his power. Taylor laid out a series of facts that culminated with testimony that Trump cared more about investigations of Joe Biden’s son than he did about the well-being of our ally Ukraine — a valuable asset to keeping peace in that corner of the world.
It was the kind of day for revelations, offering “highly irregular” tactics to get Ukraine to do us the favor of some dirty work before key defense funding would be released.
“I don’t think President Trump was trying to end corruption in Ukraine,” said Rep. Jim Himes, Democrat of Connecticut. “I think he was trying to aim corruption in Ukraine at Vice President Biden and at the 2020 election.”
By Democrats’ claims, it was the kind of day made up of presidential political vendettas with a small country facing Russian aggression caught in the middle. Republican defenders raged against an impeachment process they called unfair and illegitimate, dismissing Taylor and Kent as part of a “politicized bureaucracy,” offering nothing more than hearsay and supposition, rather than evidence of impeachable conduct.
“The American people see through all this,” said Jordan early on. “They understand the facts support the president. They understand this process is unfair. And they see through the whole darn sham.”
It was the kind of day for those kinds of big quotes (Welch may have won the day with his zinger).
“If this is not impeachable conduct,” demanded Rep. Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and chairman of the committee, “what is?”
From the cheap seats, though, the testimony felt bad. It felt something like extortion and definitely bullying. It wasn’t passing the sniff test of being on the up and up.
Taylor dramatically outlined what he had already told impeachment investigators privately about how he had discovered that the president was conditioning “everything” about the United States’ relationship with Ukraine — including needed military aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president — on the country’s willingness to commit publicly to investigations of his political rivals. His riveting testimony made it clear the Ukrainians were well aware of the prerequisite at the time.
And it was that kind of day for some modern-day firsts.
When one Democratic lawyer asked whether Taylor, who has decades of service as a diplomat, had ever seen “another example of foreign aid conditioned on the personal or political interests of the president of the United States,” he replied, “I have not.”
Even in his opening statement, Kent assailed what he called a “campaign to smear” American officials serving in Ukraine.
Kent and Taylor stayed on the high road (which cannot be said for some of the lawmakers posing questions). As one pundit noted, “In personal but understated terms, both (witnesses) framed their testimony as a continuation of the duty to the United States and its interests around the world that has defined their careers.”
There are more days like Wednesday ahead. Over the coming 10 days, Democrats hope to lay out a case that will capture the public’s attention and convince a majority of Americans that this president’s actions are worthy of the Constitution’s gravest reprimand, possible removal from office.
Despite Welch’s bold invitation — or dare? — it doesn’t seem likely the president will grace the chamber.
But it does seem obvious the show will go on as it must.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.