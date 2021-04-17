This week, a chrous of Vermont medical organizations and health care leaders urged Republican Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont General Assembly to denounce proposals to restrict access to gender care.
The plea follows a national push through the American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as the renowned Human Rights Campaign, which are calling for major health, education and child welfare organizations across the globe to also oppose anti-LGBTQ state-based legislation.
“Every individual is entitled to high-quality evidence-based medical care regardless of gender or sexual orientation. These proposals drive discrimination, reinforce stigma and create barriers to care,” the Vermont groups wrote.
The American Academy of Pediatrics Vermont Chapter and University of Vermont Children’s Hospital were joined by the Vermont Medical Society, Vermont Academy of Family Physicians, Vermont Psychiatric Association, Vermont American Academy of Emergency Physicians and the Physician Assistant Academy of Vermont.
“We are thankful to provide care in a state that has routinely recognized the rights of young people, the rights of LGBTQ identified persons and the autonomy of medical providers, but we know we are not immune to attacks on access to care for transgender and gender diverse Vermonters,” the group wrote in the joint statement.
Specifically, the group is calling for the state to support full access to gender care and oppose any proposals that would limit access to evidence-based medical and psychological care and prevent youth from playing sports alongside their peers.
Since state legislatures began meeting this year, there have been more than 70 bills introduced seeking to deny transgender youths access to gender-affirming medical treatment, preventing them from participating in sports teams consistent with their gender identity and denying access to sex-segregated spaces that include restrooms and locker rooms.
According to the statement, every major medical association in the United States recognizes the medical necessity of transition-related care for improving the physical and mental health of transgender people. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the National Education Association and numerous other major health, education and child welfare organizations recently signed a statement drafted by the Human Rights Campaign also opposing such harmful bills.
Earlier this spring, at the behest of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s leading child health and welfare groups representing more than 7 million youth-serving professionals and more than 1,000 child welfare organizations released an open letter with similar denouncements.
Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, recently wrote in a commentary, “These bills are dangerous. If left unchallenged, there will be transgender teens in certain ZIP codes who will be unable to access basic medical care, and pediatricians in certain ZIP codes who would be criminalized for providing medical care. And, transgender youth would be denied the ability to participate in sports according to their gender identity.”
Beers noted that in the middle of a pandemic there have been more mental health concerns among children and teens. Transgender children had statistically higher rates of depression and suicidal ideation before the pandemic: Around half of transgender youth consider suicide and a third attempt it.
That was shown to be true here in Vermont in the results of the latest Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey. It found LGBT students in Vermont said they were five times as likely as heterosexual/cisgender students to have attempted suicide during the past 12 months.
This is a time for help and support, not for creating more harm.
The Vermont group concluded, “As physicians and health care leaders in Vermont, we believe that medical decisions belong to transgender and gender diverse youth, their parents and their health care practitioners. We oppose any efforts for legislative interference in this decision making, and we call on legislators across the country to reject these harmful measures. … We vow to continue to support gender diverse young people, their families, their communities and their care teams and invite others to join us in this commitment.”
Historically, Vermont has been a leader for the LGBTQ community. We must continue to be that united voice against such aggression and discrimination.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, there is help available. You can call the Trevor Project at 866-488-7386 or the Trans Life Line at 877-565-8860. In addition, the Vermont Crisis Text Line is 741741.
