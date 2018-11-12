A new Gallup measure shows President Trump at 38 percent approval, 56 percent disapproval. The last time he had a lower approval number, according to Gallup, was the week of Feb. 18, when his approval/disapproval was 37/59.
Gallup, which publishes a weekly approval number on Monday, finds that after a five-week rally in late-September/early-October, the president’s approval number has dropped or stayed flat four weeks in a row.
In the months leading up to the midterms, Trump’s approval rating actually improved with Americans. Trump’s approval rating had reached 47 percent among registered voters — its all-time high in this poll — while 49 percent of registered voters disapproved of him. In September, 44 percent of registered voters approved of Trump and 52 percent disapproved.
Meanwhile, going into the midterm elections, roughly one in five Americans approved of Congress’ job performance. The Gallup poll a week ago showed that 21 percent of adults surveyed approve of the job Congress is doing, while 73 percent disapprove.
Approval is higher among Republicans, with 36 percent giving Congress positive marks. By comparison, only 10 percent of Democrats approve of Congress’ job performance, and 19 percent of Independents said the same, according to the poll.
The survey was conducted both before and after the Senate confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Oct. 6. October’s poll tracks closely with the results of Gallup’s past congressional approval surveys.
The legislative branch regularly garners approval ratings around 20 percent, according to Gallup, though it reached a high of 28 percent shortly after President Trump took office.
As would be expected, there remain deep divisions on political opinions among race, gender and age.
Voters give Democrats higher marks on looking out for the interests of women and the middle class, handling health care and immigration. They rate Republicans higher on handling the economy, trade and the Supreme Court justice nomination process.
About two weeks before the election, 40 percent of poll respondents said they favored the Senate’s confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, while 36 percent opposed and 24 percent said they still needed to know more about him or weren’t sure. The party divisions on Kavanaugh are stark: 80 percent of Republicans favored his confirmation, while 66 percent of Democrats opposed.
But the election gave Americans a shot of enthusiasm.
Most of the American public is content with the outcome of last Tuesday’s midterms, a new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds.
More than half of Americans ― 54 percent ― say they’re either satisfied with or enthusiastic about the results nationally, while just 28 percent are dissatisfied or upset.
Asked about the results at the local level, 49 percent are at least satisfied, and only about a third are dissatisfied or upset. By contrast, 52 percent of the public was unhappy about the results of the 2016 presidential election, with only 43 percent reacting positively.
Sixty-five percent of voters who say they supported a Democratic candidate for the House consider themselves at least satisfied with the midterm results nationally, and 57 percent say the same about the results locally. By 38 percent to 13 percent, they consider themselves on the winning side.
Voters who backed a GOP House candidate are also generally content ― 68 percent say they’re at least satisfied with the way the election played out nationally, and 60 percent by the results in their own area. They are also, by 45 percent to 10 percent, more likely to consider themselves to be winners than losers.
People aren’t always anywhere near this sanguine about their political standing. In a Pew Research poll earlier this year, two-thirds of the public, including a majority of those in both parties, said they believed their side was losing more than winning on the issues that mattered to them. Prior to the 2016 election, 60 percent considered themselves to be on the losing side.
The expected effects of the midterms on their own lives are more modest: 55 percent say the outcomes will have at least some impact on them personally, with just 11 percent foreseeing a lot of impact.
There’s a divide on what sort of signal the public believes the results should send to President Donald Trump. Twenty-nine percent believe the midterms show that Americans generally support Trump and his policies; 34 percent say the results demonstrate that the public generally doesn’t back him. The rest don’t feel the vote means either, or say they aren’t certain.
The mood remains cautious, but maybe today more Americans are cautiously optimistic that voting does matter, and that the nation’s leaders heard their call.
