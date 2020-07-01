It’s been a tough week. Fortunately, for Vermont it has been business as usual.
But therein lies the rub.
Vermont continues to buck the COVID trend afflicting the nation. The number of our positive cases remains low; our number of deaths has held steady. As Gov. Phil Scott points out at every news conference: Vermont is doing self-isolation right.
A tension that was there in March when out-of-staters were still trying to ski across the state, we are seeing more incidents that can be boiled down to the phrase: Don’t bring it here.
While we want Vermont’s economic engine to restart, we are seeing a resentment toward out-of-staters. Our intolerance is showing. We are judging more. We are assuming the worst.
The data would suggest that so far, folks from away are actually not bringing COVID to the state. The data says that the curve remains flat, even though we are opening up, and there are more people around.
As we have seen, that has not been the case elsewhere in the nation.
New York City reversed course Wednesday and decided not to let its restaurants resume indoor service next week as originally planned. According to published reports, Miami-Dade County, which had already decided to close its beaches during the sweltering July 4 weekend, said hotel pools and their lively outdoor bars would be forced to close each night at 8 p.m. And as we noted on these pages yesterday, California shut down bars and halted indoor dining at restaurants in 19 counties that are home to more than 70% of the state’s population.
Hopes that a spring that was largely lost to the virus would give way to a far freer summer are beginning to wane. Many states and localities are pausing and even reversing their plans to ease restrictions as the United States records more new cases each day than ever, new outbreaks are disrupting large states in the South and West, and areas that had made progress against the virus show worrying signs of resurgence.
Several Republican-led states that moved quickly to reopen this spring at the urging of President Trump have seen new cases explode and are now reimposing some restrictions.
Arizona, which Mr. Trump visited in May and praised its reopening plans, is seeing record numbers of new cases, and Gov. Doug Ducey decided this week to close its water parks amid the July heat and to order bars, gyms and movie theaters in the state to close for 30 days, according to the Associated Press. On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence visited the state to discuss the crisis as the state reported more than 4,700 cases, just under its single-day record set a day earlier.
So with much of the nation back in COVID crisis, how do we keep our calm? These folks are seeking safety, and have every right to be here (especially those who have second homes here and pay taxes here).
And yet —
Vermont is a nice place to ride out the coronavirus lockdown, especially if you are from the big city or a hot spot. But for some Vermonters, the resentment toward rich out-of-staters is part of their makeup. There are anecdotes on social media of people speaking their mind at gas stations, grocery stores and outdoor seating. The non-natives have been accused of having little to no regard for the impact on our brave little state. Others have suggested it also could be looked at as a class issue, as many of the folks from away tend to have means.
For sure, these migrations have the potential of putting more Vermonters at risk. But health officials here are doing all they can to ensure that as visitors arrive into the state they are quarantining or getting tested, especially if they are arriving from hot spots. (Certainly, anyone with signs of COVID-19 should not be traveling, regardless.)
Some letter writers to these pages have articulated that more aggressive measures really need to be taken. (Although, there has also been a healthy debate over whether Vermonters should be asked to wear masks; the irony there is that we probably can’t dictate the actions of others from Somewhere Else when we can’t agree on safety precautions here at home.)
Regardless, we must insist on everyone being safe. We must put out that call for kindness and compassion. And unless we see a spike in positive cases, we have the room — for both tolerance and self-isolation.
