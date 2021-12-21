Over the course of a year, we publish 260 days. Every edition between Tuesday and Friday includes an editorial, an editorial cartoon (usually Jeff Danziger or Tim Newcomb), and an average of four letters or commentaries per day. For the Weekender, we typically have eight commentaries, including some standbys, as well as some solicited features (Vermont By Degrees and Weekly Planet).
In all, our readers produce more than 1,000 submissions a year to this publication. Those submissions have been provided by everyone from the governor and members of our congressional delegation, presidents or CEOs of businesses and organizations, to hundreds of citizen voices.
That is a lot of feedback about what is going on in the community, around the state, or in the world.
Many of the opinions that make our editorial page will spur additional letters. It is a dialogue — one that we encourage. The community only learns about itself by encouraging — and celebrating — the range of perspectives of others.
That is not to say the back-and-forth is always civil. In fact, there have been times where we have had to encourage letter-writers to take their differences to a different sandbox in which to duke it out.
Every political stripe has been included, from the far right to the far left. And we have witnessed venting about issues ranging from abortion rights and climate action to masking and anti-vaxing.
Fortunately, there has also been some humor and lightheartedness, as well as calls for compassion and thanks for acts of kindness and grace.
This page, in some ways, more than any other, is a reflection of the community.
In a time where newspapers have seen their role in the community diminished, we have seen more engagement than ever. You have validated what we know (and believe): Local newspapers are at the center of community building.
Your voice matters, and having a place where you can stand up and be accountable for your point of view is invaluable at a time when it is so easy to hide behind a keyboard and lob grenades of misinformation and hate in anonymous posts. Social media is toxic. Print newspapers hold members of the community accountable, and force them to own their passion or recklessness.
A newspaper will measure its success by column inches sold to advertisers, as well as the number of subscribers who pay to find out what is going on and shaping their community. We take great pride in the success we have every day by providing a robust editorial page, with offerings in range of perspective and styles of writing.
There is a handful of readers who feel the newspaper does a disservice to the community by providing this forum to anyone who wants to have a voice. That is the trouble with Freedom of the Press, Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Expression.
Either online on our websites, or in the print product, we publish as much as 90% of the letters and commentaries we receive. There are some that are clearly personal attacks (either against us or some of our contributors). There are those whose point of view is obviously not rooted in reality. And while there are individuals who advance statements that are not proven to be fact, this era of accountability is worthy of sometimes posting or printing perspectives more to provide insight into the individual. Former president Donald Trump made it commonplace for people to promote opinion as fact. In many cases, we call out (pre-publication) those submitters who — on the left, right or in between — might make false claims, and ask them to provide proper sourcing. Often they cannot, so we refuse to print their opinion as facts.
But sometimes, there are also individuals in our communities who are either elected officials or public figures whose baseless claims need to be put forward for consideration by the audience as a whole. Our audience is actually entitled to know the basis from which decisions are being made on our behalf. There have been several examples of issues where this dichotomy has taken shape: Critical Race Theory, 1619 Project, Black Lives Matter, systemic racism, equity and diversity, “defunding the police” and climate action.
Many writers definitely confuse civic duty and patriotism with political platforms and ideology. When points of view differ from their own, they consider it a movement by the “cancel culture.”
Newspapers, for the most part, are printed black on white. The staff and readers however, all are shades of gray, and our experiences dictate what we truly believe.
But none of us wants the freedoms of democracy to ebb. We want perspectives to learn from, and to force us to think beyond a prescribed reaction. We are individuals, and every one of you who has offered a voice here has our blessing and appreciation for standing up and having a voice.
