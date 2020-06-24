For the first time since Town Meeting Day, voters need to think about how they vote. Literally.
Tomorrow (June 26) marks the first day of early voting period for the Vermont Statewide Primary elections, which take place on Aug. 11.
Except for a few Vermont communities that have had to have second votes on school budgets, and Barre Town, which had drive-through voting on its local elections and town budget in June, this will be a first for most voters.
Because of the pandemic, the process by which ballots are cast need to be adjusted to address public health concerns. Absentee voting will become crucial.
With news suggesting that many states are facing significant numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 since lifting certain restrictions, it would appear the nation is heading into another crackdown to attempt to flatten the curve.
Fortunately, there are mechanisms in place that allow democracy to continue to work. And state primaries will be a good test for the general election in November
This week, Secretary of State Jim Condos issued a reminder that early voting has started, putting forth assurances that here in Vermont, preserving the process is of the highest priority.
“Early voting, including no-excuse absentee voting by mail, provides critical access to the ballot box for voters unable to vote in-person at the polls on Election Day,” he said in a statement. “Voting early or by mail has taken on an increased importance during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we all do our part to protect the public health, voting by mail is a safe and secure way to have your voice heard in our democratic process while reducing traffic at the polling places for those Vermonters who need to vote in-person.”
Vermont’s no-excuse, 45-day early voting period allows any registered voter to request an early ballot. For the 2020 August Primary elections the Secretary of State’s office will be mailing all registered voters a postcard with instructions on how to request their ballot, which will include a tear-off, postage paid, pre-addressed return postcard that voters can use to request their ballot.
Vermont voters are not required to use the postcard to request their ballot. They can also request their ballot directly from their town clerk in writing, by phone, by email or in-person during normal business hours.
Registered voters can also login to their My Voter Page at mvp.vermont.gov to check their voter registration status, update their information including mailing address, find their town clerk contact information, locate their polling place, view a sample ballot and request an early ballot.
But can the process be trusted? State officials say “definitely.”
“Voting early by mail is safe, secure and simple,” Condos said. “Americans have been voting by mail since the Civil War, and thousands of Vermonters have been voting by mail for years. As Vermont’s chief election official, I am proud of the work we have done as a state to make the ballot box accessible to all Vermonters, while using strong protections in the process to ensure the integrity of every vote cast.”
Ballots cast by mail are voted and placed by the voter in a certificate envelope containing unique voter information, which the voter seals and signs under the pains and penalties of perjury confirming their identity, and affirming that they were not unduly influenced. When their ballot is received by the town, the town clerk records them as having voted. (Amazingly, using the My Voter Page, voters can check the status of their ballot, including when their request was received, when their ballot was mailed and when their returned ballot was received.)
For the August primaries, Vermonters do not need to claim which major party’s primary election they wish to vote in. They will receive all three ballots (Democrat, Republican, Progressive) and select in private which one they would like to vote. Voters must return the voted ballot and the two unvoted ballots.
Some candidates in a primary election are certainly feeling as if COVID has deprived them of a traditional campaign cycle. And that is true.
The virus has altered how candidates reach voters to talk about issues. Some are doing backyard visits or town green discussions, others are doing Zoom rallies. There have been a few online debates among candidates for statewide office.
But if they are concerned, turnout will be affected, they could be surprised: To date the secretary of state has seen a seven-fold increase in requests for early vote ballots compared to the same date in 2018.
That’s a good sign for democracy.
