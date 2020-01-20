An emerging threat to all Vermonters, and across our region, is reaching some terrifying numbers, and is eliciting some stern warnings to the public.
We must heed the concern.
According a commentary issued jointly by the U.S. Attorneys for Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, in 2017, almost 50,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses.
“It’s a sad reality that New England as a whole has been particularly hard hit by opioids. In fact, per capita, of the 12 states across the country with the most opioid overdose fatalities, all six of our states make the list. Much of that is due to illicitly produced fentanyl,” the op-ed states.
In 2017, Vermont reported 20 deaths per 100,000 residents, or 120.
Synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, are a class of drugs that are designed to provide pain relief, mimicking naturally occurring opioids such as codeine and morphine. They tend to be highly potent, which means only a small amount of the drug is required to produce a given effect.
Although synthetic opioids are manufactured by pharmaceutical companies, the concern is they are also manufactured illegally in clandestine labs and distributed through the illicit drug market. In cases of overdose, EMTs and other emergency personnel often are putting themselves in grave risk, as smallest amount of these drugs on skin can be fatal.
Nationwide, in 2017, more than 28,000 deaths involving synthetic opioids (other than methadone) occurred in the United States, which were more deaths than from any other type of opioid.
Also in 2017, the largest increase in synthetic opioid overdose death rates was in males aged 25-44.
And, the trend suggests that deaths from synthetic opioids significantly increased in nearly half of all U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
The prosecutors are trying to build momentum in the fight against more opioid overdose deaths.
They say the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 2018 order making all fentanyl-related drugs illegal in the United States. Unfortunately, that order was temporary and will expire in just a few weeks.
The Senate recently passed bipartisan legislation approving a 15-month extension of the temporary order.
The House should follow suit, the prosecutors say.
We agree.
Without the ban, “these drugs, known as ‘fentanyl analogues,’ do as fentanyl does: create more addicts and kill more Americans. Yet, the analogues — which can be up to 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine — will all become legal if Congress fails to act.”
That cannot be allowed, and there is nothing standing in the way politically. However, a number of organizations have voiced opposition to the proposed legislation, arguing that the bill does not “embrace public health approaches to the overdose crisis.”
“We agree that a comprehensive approach to the crisis is needed, and a permanent fentanyl analogue ban should be viewed as part of a holistic effort,” they wrote. “But time is running out: there is no doubt that drug traffickers are eagerly awaiting the temporary order’s expiration to start flooding our communities with these dangerous drugs. The passage of this legislation is quite literally a matter of life and death.”
This is simply a matter of public safety.
“There should be nothing partisan about declaring fentanyl analogues illegal, any more than there is partisanship about the dangers of ricin or cyanide. And there is certainly nothing partisan about saving lives and bringing justice to those who profit from addiction and even death. For the safety of our New England communities, we urge Congress to pass legislation making permanent the DEA’s temporary scheduling of all fentanyl-related drugs,” the prosecutors wrote.
A longer term solution is needed, as well. “A permanent ban on all fentanyl analogues would send a strong message to the cartels and sophisticated drug operations that pedal illicit fentanyl that the United States is serious about addressing this crisis and their actions will not be tolerated,” they wrote.
We need all the controls we can have in place to address the “emerging threat.”
Reach out to congressional delegation and urge them to extend the ban. We can take the longer look at how to address policy and more broad-reform in the months to come. Let’s make sure we don’t accidentally make one of our nation’s worst killers legal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.