On the other side of the country today, consumers are feeling a change. It’s not a tax, but it is a certain form of relief.
Effective Jan. 1, “Do not sell my information” links popped up on websites as companies scrambled to comply with California’s sweeping new consumer privacy protection law, which allows customers to instruct businesses to not sell their personal information.
The announcements were required as part of the California Consumer Privacy Act, or CCPA, which went into effect Wednesday — one part of the most powerful consumer privacy protection law of its kind in the United States.
Advocates believe the law, passed by that state’s legislature in 2018, could be used as a model in other states or nationally. Already, there are hints of such legislation taking shape in Vermont.
The California law states a clear and conspicuous link on the business’ homepage must enable a consumer to opt out of the sale of the consumer’s personal information. Businesses with annual sales of less than $25 million that obtain little online information are exempt.
On one website explaining the options, the site says, “You may exercise your right to opt out of the sale of personal information by using this toggle switch. If you opt out we will not be able to offer you personalized ads and will not hand over your personal information to any third parties.”
“California’s law serves as a catalyst for the rest of the United States to be thinking deeply about privacy,” says Julie Brill, a former member of the Federal Trade Commission and now Microsoft’s chief privacy officer.
Some companies, including Microsoft, have pledged to offer all the new privacy rights for users nationwide. Implementing the CCPA gives companies a jump on rules that may be coming for the rest of the country very soon.
Unfortunately, some critics suggest that the CCPA is so murky it’s unclear what will result from its implementation. A recent analysis in the Los Angeles Times noted all the unanswered questions about the law: “What does ‘sell’ mean? How can companies be sure they’re deleting the right person’s data? And does simply having a website that keeps track of how many people visit each year mean you must wade into the regulatory thicket?”
What’s more, the state doesn’t have actual people or resources to monitor the internet and the trillions of interactions that Californians will have online in 2020. And, it may all be for nothing.
A recent series by The New York Times showed that online privacy is a myth. Using information provided by a worker at one of the dozens of companies that track the every movement of consumers to get hints of what they might want to buy, the Times showed how it could track 12 million Americans — including visitors to the White House, to the Pentagon, to celebrities’ homes, to hospitals, to anywhere.
The newspaper’s reporting showed that contrary to claims of companies that the information is anonymized, it’s easy to quickly determine the names of those being tracked by their phones. The Times raised the prospect that controls on this information are so weak that authoritarian governments — or vengeful ex-spouses — could use this data to bully or terrorize people. This may already be happening. The opportunities for blackmail are immense, the series noted.
With that in mind, 2020 needs to be the year in which a debate about online privacy takes center stage. The CCPA is a good first step, but not a full-scale answer by any means.
California consumers can order companies to not “sell” their data to other companies — which is defined broadly to mean any kind of data sharing, whether it’s for money or not. California consumers can also order any company that has collected their data, and anyone the company has shared that data with, to delete it from their records.
But they can’t opt out of future data collection. After seeing the kinds of information a company collects, it’s up to the consumer to decide if they are OK with the practice. If not, the only way to guarantee a company won’t collect their data in the future is to not use the company’s products or services.
Bottom line: It’s up to consumers to actively assert these new rights. The California law requires that companies give residents the option, for free, to see what categories of information they collect, what they use it for, and what kinds of companies they share it with.
As The New York Times noted, consumers are likely to be aghast. Because, it turns out, we are both watchers and the watched.
