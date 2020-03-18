The news is not feeling terribly bright this week.
But what we have seen in recent days is a surge from people who are desperate for information, whether it is about the strength of our business community, the latest update on COVID-19 and its far-reaching effects on Vermonters.
That surge gives us hope that the service we provide to this community has value. It is our job to keep a check on the decisions being made. Part of that is the work of government, whether federal, state or local.
Amid the gloomy news, we are celebrating. This is Sunshine Week, a national initiative spearheaded by the American Society of News Editors. It was founded in 2005, and its purpose is to provide the media (and the public) with the tools and resources necessary to ensure that government operations are open and transparent.
More than 200 years ago, during a debate in the British Parliament, Edmund Burke coined a phrase to describe the media: “The Fourth Estate.” It was a recognition of the media’s power and responsibilities. We have a system of checks and balances between the branches of our government in this country. The First Estate is the executive branch; the Second Estate is the legislature; and the Third Estate is the judiciary.
Fortunately, the media (working as the eyes and ears of the public) has an awesome and powerful tool in their arsenal.
The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1966 just as the Vietnam War was heating up. FOIA provides the media with legal muscle to keep the public informed about government affairs.
One of the earliest and most notable uses of the FOIA was its role in the Watergate scandal. Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein had to use extraordinary tactics, which included FOIA, in order to get to the truth that eventually crumbled Richard Nixon’s presidency.
The media plays an important role in disseminating the news.
And these days, you have choices about where to get news. The question is always: Is this media source trustworthy? The cure for this problem is for you to gather your news from a variety of news sources. (We, of course, recommend us as a trusted local news source in your daily search for truth.)
Coronavirus has proven that journalism matters.
As public officials at every level of government wrestle with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including implementation of social distancing measures that affect the public’s ability to attend government meetings and other proceedings, the media must hold accountable public officials to adopt emergency measures to protect public health while maximizing transparency and remote public participation, and limiting government business to priority functions necessary under the current emergency conditions.
“The COVID-19 pandemic presents an unprecedented challenge to our institutions of government, but public officials can and must do everything reasonably possible to maximize transparency and remote public access to government meetings and proceedings,” said Karen Hobert Flynn, president of Common Cause.
Flynn notes that Americans expect and deserve the ability to oversee and participate in government decision making. While it is crucial for public officials to follow the guidance of public health officials, it is likewise crucial for public officials to ensure that government business conducted at this extraordinary time be as transparent as possible, with opportunities for public participation via videoconference, teleconference and through written testimony.
Further, governments must pursue strategies to continue functioning just as companies, organizations, schools and service providers are adapting.
We have seen it unfolding by the hour during the past week. Our priorities may have shifted, but that does not mean democracy goes on hiatus. It is understandable that public officials are curtailing legislative sessions and limiting the public’s in-person access to government proceedings. However, public confidence in government is more important during a time of crisis than ever. Public officials must do everything in their power to maximize the ability of the public to continue observing and participating in government proceedings.
As a result of this pandemic, any reduction in public transparency and public participation in government proceedings must not be exploited by any political party or interest group for personal, partisan or other political gain.
The good news is that if it does happen, we will be watching.
