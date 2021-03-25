Vermont needs more Vermonters.
In order for the state to become more affordable — and sustainability — we need more people paying into the system, so to speak.
Grand lists need to grow. We need more schools in our school systems. Main Street businesses need more customers walking, shopping and dining in our downtowns.
We all know the state has a lot going for it, but we are — without question — demographically challenged. And without younger people and families setting up shop in Vermont, our predominant demographic will continue to gray, and the revenue stream going into the state’s coffers will become more limited and perhaps finite.
So consideration of the New Vermont Employee Incentive Program is welcome.
Earlier this week, the state Senate considered S.62 — an act intended to create the program, which would create grants for qualifying expenses to employees relocating to Vermont of up to $5,000. In addition, enhanced grants of up to $7,500 would be available to individuals willing to relocate to areas of Vermont experiencing above average unemployment.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, a Democrat, noted, “It is no secret that Vermont continues to face a persistent demographic crisis. Our tax-base and workforce continue to shrink, and we have struggled to keep a generation in Vermont and welcome a new generation to our state.”
Gray, who is in her mid 30s, campaigned last year on the necessity for Vermont to deal with its demographic crisis.
“While I support creative programs to attract and relocate employees to Vermont, such programs are no substitute for the critical investments necessary to support the economic well-being of Vermont’s working families,” she noted. For Gray, those include affordable quality child care, paid family leave, workforce development, affordable higher education, and more access to the job market.
“These investments not only support the future economic viability of our state, but also allow our communities to be truly desirable places to live, work and raise a family,” Gray noted in her statement on S.62.
According to an article in Seven Days this week, lawmakers want to make sure they are opening doors to potential Vermonters — not closing them.
The Senate has proposed $1 million toward the program.
According to Seven Days, Vermont’s popular remote worker program garnered international headlines when it debuted in 2018 offering a $10,000 moving reimbursement for any new resident who would work remotely. Its success shows that these programs should continue, said Sen. Randy Brock, R-Franklin, a supporter of the bill. He sees the new measure, which would combine two earlier versions, as something similar to the business incentive programs that are used to lure companies.
“There are some states in the South literally spending hundreds of thousands of dollars per job to bring in auto plants and other things,” said Brock in the Seven Days article. “These are situations a state like Vermont can’t afford.”
In contrast, the new bill would repay anyone who becomes a full-time resident and full-time employee of a job that pays slightly above minimum wage, according to the article. “This is a very modest program that is designed to bring jobs to Vermont by bringing people to Vermont, and people along with their jobs,” said Brock.
It is winding its way through committee this week.
By contrast, there is the ongoing debate that the Vermonters who do live here already — many who are struggling to make ends meet — deserve some kind of break or reward for their loyalty as well. Why should outsiders be the only ones who benefit from living in Vermont? critics ask.
Policy-wise, it’s hard — basically impossible — to come to a net zero for an entire workforce, especially when the state is cash-strapped, and scrambling to come up with ideas to spur growth as it is.
It is no secret that during the first six months of the pandemic, Vermont was the focus of a land grab. Anecdotally, Realtors suggest that a large number of the properties that were purchased in that time were sold to individuals from New York City, Boston and other metropolitan areas, where the pandemic’s scare was far more pronounced. Vermont looked like a utopia by comparison.
Once the real estate transactions settle and we see who actually invested in Vermont real estate, we might just see the needle on our demographics has moved — even without cash incentives.
We look forward to those reports. In the meantime, we commend lawmakers and the administration for taking steps toward welcoming more people to Vermont.
