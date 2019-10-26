It may be the most aptly titled film ever made: “An Inconvenient Truth,” Laurie David (producer) and Davis Guggenheim’s (director) 2006 documentary that followed former Vice President Al Gore from airport to airport and lecture hall to lecture hall in his assiduous, virtually one-person campaign to wake the world up to the gathering catastrophe of climate change. It’s been a heavy lift for Gore and his successors, precisely because, as the title implies, it would be so much more convenient if our lifestyle, our industries and the jobs they provide, and the entire structure of worldwide commerce could proceed blithely and blamelessly into a future exactly like our past.
Inconveniently, they cannot. Yet the resistance continues.
From the outset, conservatives — because they hated Al Gore (he was, after all, Bill Clinton’s VP; ‘nuff said) — hated the film and hated the message. Prone to conspiracy theories, they frequently contended that the climate-change movement was a ruse primarily concocted to make Al Gore rich.
What they didn’t know (although, would it have made a difference?) was that long before the movie was made researchers at Exxon Mobil, the largest publicly traded oil company in the world (Saudi Arabia’s state-owned company, Aramco, is larger) were studying the climatological effects of fossil-fuel energy consumption and arriving at similar conclusions to Gore’s.
This was the contention of a report titled “America Misled: How the fossil fuel industry deliberately misled Americans about climate change,” which was submitted as evidence in a trial begun last Wednesday in New York State’s Supreme Court. The New York Attorney General’s office has accused Exxon Mobil of defrauding its own shareholders by misleading them, and the public at large, about the dangers posed by climate change, and how government regulations responding to that issue would affect the company’s bottom line. (The executives allegedly downplayed the financial impact, putting investors at risk. Though the industry and Exxon Mobil so far are doing just fine, it’s the fraudulent intent that’s at issue.)
Prepared by scientists at Harvard, George Mason University and the University of Bristol, in Australia, “America Misled” contends that “For 60 years, the fossil fuel industry has known about the potential global warming dangers of their products. But instead of warning the public or doing something about it, they . . . orchestrated a massive campaign of denial and delay designed to protect profits. The evidence is incontrovertible: Exxon misled the public.”
One can count conservative doubters among the misled. But truthfully, by 2006 the evidence — experiential and scientific — was mounting, and it soon outstripped the ability of Exxon Mobil and others in the industry to defend against it.
Yet, the film’s title persists in its acuity. Climate change is massively inconvenient, and it’s arguable whether we, as nations and as a species, can surmount our lassitude and alter our course. When Greta Thunberg, the youthful Swedish climate activist, journeyed uncomfortably in a sailboat across the Atlantic last August to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, it did not, frankly, set an example likely to be followed by the masses.
Then, last week, Canada held national elections and Liberal incumbent Justin Trudeau barely held on as Prime Minister. (He’ll need to rely on coalitions with opposing parties to govern.) The once-dazzling Trudeau has lost his luster recently, through political and personal blunders, but a primary reason given for his electoral setback was defection by western provinces for his failure to conclude a major oil-pipeline project. His Conservative Party rival lectured him to “stop attacking the energy sector.”
Then there’s France, where President Emmanuel Macron has faced increasingly violent weekly demonstrations by the gilets jaunes (yellow vests), a loosely organized group that originally coalesced in 2018 to protest a fuel tax Macron had imposed to combat climate change. He has since withdrawn the tax, but the gilets jaunes have not withdrawn their ire.
Which brings us to Donald Trump’s inexcusable withdrawal of the United States, the world’s second-largest consumer of fossil fuels (after China), from the Paris Climate Agreement.
And here at home, Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources just reported that not only will our state fail to reach its emissions-reduction goal for 2028 (50% less than 1990 levels), but that our emissions have instead been increasing.
In Vermont, at least, we can’t blame willful ignorance or crass deception for our plight. We have an active and broadly appreciated climate-change movement. We are trying.
But we’ll have to try harder, and as we do we will encounter, time after time, evidence supporting Al Gore’s contention that we and the world around us are facing an inconvenient truth.
