Republican Gov. Phil Scott crammed a lot into a 45-minute budget address on Tuesday.
His proposed $4.2 billion budget aims to create a handful of incentives that he hopes can turn around a “demographic crisis” that is keeping the state from seeing ample growth.
In the State of the State less than two weeks ago, Scott outlined in detail how this crisis limits the state, as fewer families and businesses come to Vermont and contribute to the local economy or pay taxes.
Tuesday’s address threw a lot of ideas at the wall. Overall, his proposal represents a 2% increase over last year, which is prudent for a two-term Republican governor who has yet to announce whether he is seeking a third term. (All signs, by the way, point to yes.)
“Fiscal discipline can be a powerful tool that will help all people and all communities reach their full potential,” Scott said in his address. “That means examining the true costs of every program we fund, rethinking old policies and outdated systems and measuring the value of every taxpayer dollar invested based on the results we’re getting out, not how much money we’re putting in.”
Leveraging investments is one thing. Scott’s base wants him to cut government more while keeping taxes down and fees at bay.
“We have to ask tough questions like: Are programs reducing need; actually breaking the cycle of poverty; and helping Vermonters achieve economic independence? Are fiscal and economic policies giving families in all parts of the state an equal opportunity to get ahead and keep more of what they earn?” Scott said. “With each budget proposal, I’ve been focused on our fiscal fundamentals, to balance what we want with what we need, and to set us on a path where our capacity to solve problems and help people grows, while the burden on taxpayers shrinks.”
Scott hit the usual high notes, but threw in some nice funding ideas: money to keep nurses in Vermont; doubling apprenticeships in the trades; unifying adult education; expanding the lottery (to pay for some of the programs); add money to existing programs aimed at economic development; and expanding the tourism and marketing budget. He also — once again — challenged lawmakers to work with his administration to look long and hard at the state pension system.
Critics in the majority were dismissive of some of his plans, and disappointed by his unwillingness to budge on paid family leave. Others were quick to point out the fiscal irony of his budget proposal: It had nice little ideas, but no big idea.
Shortly after the joint session was gaveled to a close, the Public Assets Institute issued a poignant statement.
“Gov. Phil Scott used his Budget Address today to lay out a clear vision of the role state government can play to improve the lives of Vermonters. Child care, transportation infrastructure, affordable housing, climate change, job creation, mental health care and suicide prevention, small town revitalization and refugee resettlement were just some of the items on his long list of worthy targets for public investment,” the think tank wrote. “He rightly identified the challenges Vermont faces and even seemed eager to the take on the task, as the head of state government, to solve these problems. ...
But the speech also contained a major contradiction. In the governor’s view, taxes — the means for making these critical investments in the state’s future — make the state unaffordable.”
They went on: “Vermont does face many new challenges, and it’s going to take additional effort if we’re going to address them in time to make a difference — especially for the youngest Vermonters. … (S)tate and local taxes in Vermont, as a share of the economy, haven’t changed in 25 years. Today’s problems won’t be solved without major new public investments. Major investments were nowhere to be found in the governor’s address.”
The fiscal quagmire would probably best be solved with cuts and increase in some taxes and fees. But not in an election year, and maybe never again with the same polarization that has creeped into Vermont politics that we see on the national stage. You would hope practicality would transcend politics.
The governor is not wrong to want to fertilize whatever ideas he can that will grow into opportunities toward expanding the tax base and pumping money into the state coffers.
“Our demographic crisis is, without question, the greatest challenge we face as a state. … Confronting this crisis is the only way we’ll be able to address other critical needs — whether it’s human services, public safety, transportation or climate change and transitioning to a clean energy economy.”
That’s true, but short of slaying sacred cows, shaking up the bureaucracy, or proposing some kind of a tax to pay for the “what’s next,” we really just need a big idea.
