Mitzi Johnson, meet Theodore Roosevelt. You two have something in common.
In her opening remarks to the 2020 session of the Vermont Legislature on Tuesday, House Speaker Johnson addressed socio-economic issues such as affordable housing, health care and child care, and the challenge of spreading broadband access throughout the state. Then, turning briefly to climate-change legislation on the docket this year, she spoke of the pressing obligation to leave a habitable environment for the young people we purport to love.
“When I think of the world I want to leave for my nieces and nephew,” Johnson said, “when I look out in this chamber and think of the children and grandchildren, and in some cases great-grandchildren that we represent, I am compelled to act.”
Unaware, she may have been channelling Teddy Roosevelt. During his presidency (1901-09), Roosevelt established the Antiquities Act of 1906, preserving more than 230 million acres of public land, including dozens of bird and wildlife refuges, five national parks and 18 national monuments. He was awestruck by the magnificence of the lands he beheld on a camping trip in the Sierra Nevada Mountains with naturalist John Muir in 1903.
“We have fallen heirs to the most glorious heritage a people ever received,” said the 26th president.
But like Johnson, he expressed concern whether we could, or would, preserve it for the generations of Americans to follow. No other issue, Roosevelt said more than a century ago, “compares in importance with the great central task of leaving this land even a better land for our descendants than it is for us.”
We, and our predecessors, have failed at that task. Now we must worry about leaving even a functional ecosystem for our children.
Politicians reflexively avoid the unsettling, complex actions we must take to address global warming. Indeed, they’re very difficult. Proposals such asthe Transportation Climate Initiative (TCI) that will face the Legislature this year would disrupt the status quo and cause an increase in fuel prices, affecting regional fuel dealers and their customers. Low- and moderate-income people, particularly rural Vermonters, stand to suffer the most. Therefore, it would be the legislators’ duty to create structures to lessen the impact.
The TCI, which at this point is a draft agreement, would be a regional compact including 12 states and Washington, D.C. (The concept has yet to be finalized, so it’s being used only as an example here.) But if that compact comes to fruition and Vermont opts out, our fuel prices will still increase — since we don’t drill our own gas and oil here — but we will miss out on the revenue sharing that our state government could use to reduce the financial impact and to invest in measures that would not only lower greenhouse-gas emissions but potentially save Vermonters money in other aspects of energy consumption.
Instead, we must worry that politicians, legitimately concerned about Vermont’s economy and affordability, will choose the simpler path of shunning additional costs.
We can no longer afford — including in the monetary sense — that kind of short-term calculation. The costs of not doing the things we’ll need to do if there is any hope of forestalling climate change are staggering; indeed, they would be impossible for us to bear.
Take the example of sea-level rise, which could affect us in Vermont as refugees swarmed away from the submerged coasts, the new coastlines began eroding too, and food sources (from seafood and agriculture) dwindled or disappeared.
It’s now 2020. Scientists from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other agencies, observing the rate of ice melt in the West Antarctic and in Greenland, where 217 billion tons of ice slid into the Atlantic just in July last summer, calculate that if Earth’s temperature rises by more than 3 degrees Celsius, average water levels could rise 3 feet in just 80 years. (The Paris Climate Agreement hopes to limit the increase to 2 degrees, but so far that’s not working out.) If the dwindling Thwaites Glacier in western Antarctica completely succumbs during the next 150 years, add another 8 feet (now 11) of sea level rise. Forty U.S. cities would largely or completely submerge, and an estimated 12.3 million people would be displaced.
The most critical thing to do is replace Donald Trump in the White House, as his environmental and energy-related policies are unimaginably retro and immoral, and will only hasten these results. Conservatives must come face-to-face with this reality.
Even in Vermont, though, we seem to live day to day thinking we can avoid these outcomes. We cannot. More tragically, our children cannot. It’s time to act.
