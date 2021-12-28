Earlier this month, West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin popped up on Fox News for an interview where he stated he would not be backing President Biden’s “Build Back Better” initiative. With the Senate evenly divided and unified Republican opposition, the dissent by Manchin, barring any late change of heart, effectively closes the door on getting the legislation passed.
The White House and Manchin have differing accounts of how things shook out the way they did, with the White House maintaining that Manchin was on board and performed a last minute about face, while Manchin insists that wasn’t the case — he was never on board, he was simply willing to listen. Regardless of who’s right there, Manchin did make some statements during his interview on Fox News that were inaccurate at best.
Early in the interview that lasted just more than 13 minutes, Manchin said, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there.”
Obviously, there’s hyperbole at play because one thing he didn’t do that was definitely within his ability as a human, was to vote to continue with the legislation. That’s simple.
He went on to talk about how detrimental it would be for his state, and to be fair, he was elected by the people of West Virginia, so if his reasoning is sound, that’s a valid point. Unfortunately, it’s not.
Manchin spoke of his worries about inflation, the cost of gasoline, groceries and utility bills. He threw in geo-political unrest for good measure. Yet he’s interested in pursuing business as usual.
Business as usual will ensure the cost of gasoline will continue to shock consumers every time it skyrockets — which it has again and again based on a variety of factors, some making more sense than others. It means the cost of groceries will continue to fluctuate with fuel prices and due to the impact of extreme weather events and even geo-political unrest. It means utility bills will fluctuate for the same reasons and that people will have less money in their pockets as they continue to pay others to provide that need at the expense of a livable future.
The problems he’s highlighting return time and time again, which at 74, Manchin surely has seen multiple times during his life.
Maybe Manchin should take a moment to think about things that are more likely to be “humanly possible,” and reconsider his stance.
His constituents will continue to use failing infrastructure that will not get the funding needed for repairs and upgrades. Roads requiring emergency repairs will mean detours and more miles to drive, more gas used and more money spent for people to get where they need to go.
People will continue driving on roads peppered with potholes and degraded bridges, leading to more wear and tear on vehicles and maybe even injuries or deaths.
The hard-earned dollars of the working class will continue to pad the bank accounts of the fossil fuel barons who maintain their hold on a critical resource — only critical because those same individuals have spent billions over the years on disinformation campaigns and political lobbyists to stall any move to a more sustainable model that would literally help put the power back in the hands of the people.
Something else that may not be “humanly possible” for Manchin is looking at the legislation objectively, since Manchin collects half a million a year from profits his family receives through their stock holdings in the coal industry. He’s also the top recipient of donations from the natural gas producers who have thrown more than half a million dollars his way this year alone.
His defense was the cost of gasoline, the cost of groceries and utility bills. How will his “no” vote alleviate those pains? By maintaining the status quo, West Virginians and in fact all Americans will find it harder to break away from reliance on a system that keeps them indebted to companies not working in their best interest.
We also know that climate change is exacerbating the geo-political crises we see today. So maybe the new point to ponder is how can Manchin with a straight face express concerns over those issues, when he gains half a million dollars a year in personal wealth and another half a million for his political wealth from an industry that helps make at least half those problems worse?
While Manchin might have a weak grasp on what his abilities are, here’s hoping voters in West Virginia and across the country will be able to buck a trend that’s been hurting them for decades, and vote for representatives who actually put people before profit and citizens before corporations.
