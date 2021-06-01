Over the last few weeks, there has been a bumper crop of advice. As those caps and gowns are donned, words of wisdom appear everywhere, from cards of congratulations and poorly written limericks by proud younger siblings to heady commencement addresses by individuals with an alphabet soup worth of degrees and certifications.
But here’s the thing: You don’t have to have graduated for advice to resonate. Sure, pomp and circumstance requires a proper “send-off,” but the messages delivered really transcend ceremony and land just as squarely upon the dinner table over cheese pizza.
We would submit that now that our 14-month crash course in global self-preservation, innovation and perseverance might make every one of us a member of the graduating Class of COVID-19.
Which brings us to the class motto: “When it’s over …”
The phrase invokes hope and opportunity. It suggests paths forward toward change. It implies lessons will have been learned. There is a drumbeat of progress. That ellipses … is everything.
When it’s over, we will congregate, whether it is in-person meetings, picnics or gatherings.
When it’s over, we will talk to one another without a screen between us.
That will afford us the opportunity for true interaction. We will read expressions and body language again. We will (hopefully) be more measured in our conversations, more thorough in our reasoning. We will be more mindful that the crust built up upon in the COVID era might not really protect us from the hurt feelings we were able to avoid offline and inside. Things will get real again.
When it’s over, we will be more empathetic. Once we emerge from the COVID bunker, we will see the damage our self-isolation has created. It will still feel a bit dystopian. We will learn — through interaction — just who was lost, who is unemployed, how real the struggle, how hard the bottom can be when you hit it. We will learn about the abuse, depression and mental illness that manifested in different ways, and we will be reintroduced to our role of being compassionate and thoughtful and kind. Because that is the balance that will be needed.
When it’s over, we will understand ourselves better. We will have a full inventory of the kind of person we are in the face of such glacier-sized challenges. We hope we are more mindful, more willing to offer help, more willing to be a part of a greater community — whether it is a town, a neighborhood, a congregation or a cohort of like-minded people. We hope we are responsible, more tolerant, patient, more dedicated to the things we love (people and causes). And we hope that the era of COVID has brought out our best traits and — maybe — reduced the number of bad habits.
Because in the end, when it’s over … it’s about attitude, and what you do with the day. Honestly, you do not need someone to tell you to dream big because now you are ready based on your years of preparation. You need to be able to tell yourself — first of all — that today is the day I do my best work; I make the difference; I overcome the obstacle; I matter.
In the New York Times this past Sunday, the same edition (and section) that had an entire page of excerpts from some of the commencement speeches given around the nation in recent days, there was a an astounding front-page article about Xavier and Adriana Salomon — two teenagers from Brooklyn who have had to navigate the world of adulthood after the death of their mother from COVID a year ago April. Theirs is a story of courage and resilience. It is tragic in so many ways, and yet these two young people, through resilience neither one of them knew they had, and under circumstances that neither of them could control, are living the best lives they can for this moment. They still have dreams, and they both say that they wish their challenges would evaporate, and they could go back to being irresponsible, self-centered teenagers. But their attitudes are based in responsibility, reality, each other.
For them, when it’s over … there is relief. It is a life that builds upon the restart they made for themselves when grief afforded them no other opportunity. And they look forward to embracing the tomorrows.
We all look to these moments of opportunity, as cited in inspirational commencement speeches. The accolades are, of course, deserving in education. They are just as deserving in life, in ordinary moments. Even terrible ones.
If there is a lesson that has come from COVID, it is that opportunity is there if you are looking for it. And depending on where you let yourself be, what your attitude is, and if you are brave enough to look beyond the challenge to the “what’s next” — whatever that might be for you — you will be served well — because you have just believed in yourself enough to say, “Now that it’s over ...”
And those accolades will just keep flowing.
