What were the three Vermont state troopers thinking?
In an era when the public is hypercritical of the police, why would they decide it was in their best interests, having sworn an oath to protect and serve Vermonters, to create fake coronavirus vaccination cards in the nation’s most vaccinated state?
It remains unclear why and for whom the troopers allegedly made the fake cards.
Cops committing federal crimes. Great. How do we trust them moving forward?
Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski resigned Aug. 10 — a day after a colleague raised concerns about the alleged fraud to supervisors. David Pfindel’s resignation took effect last week after an investigation by Vermont’s Department of Public Safety, according to a police statement.
According to published reports, authorities said the three men, who were reported to supervisors by their fellow troopers, “are suspected of having varying roles in the creation of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, which may be a violation of federal law.”
The entire scenario has generated questions, eroded trust and offered the next best layer of mocking since Super Troopers (and Super Troopers 2). Cue, Saturday Night Live.
Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, said the accusations against the officers “involve an extraordinary level of misconduct.” He added that he is “embarrassed” about a situation that has tarnished the department’s reputation.
“I could not be more upset and disappointed,” he said in a statement. “If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19.”
That feels like an understatement.
But the feds are involved now. So do we all feel reassured?
The Vermont State Police said they were unable to announce the resignations before Tuesday, or provide any additional details about the case, because the FBI is investigating the matter.
Clearly, making or buying a counterfeit card violates federal laws, as it entails the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal, according to the FBI. Those linked to a fake vaccination card can face a fine and a prison sentence of up to five years. The FBI warned unvaccinated people earlier this year: “Do not buy fake vaccine cards, do not make your own vaccine cards, and do not fill-in blank vaccination record cards with false information.”
But there’s a missing piece in this whole conundrum: the why?
More than 68% of Vermont is fully vaccinated, the highest rate of any state. More than 86% of all eligible Vermonters have received at least one vaccine dose.
Were they for Vermonters, or did these jokers have a side industry going with other states with crappier percentages? It’s a pandemic — and most opportunists are not the guys hunting the scammers.
According to The Washington Post, more counterfeit vaccination cards are popping up across the United States in what has become a “cottage industry,” as some unvaccinated people try to evade restrictions requiring proof of the shot to enter public spaces, schools and concerts. Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced last month that its officers seized more than 3,000 fake vaccination cards that were passing through Memphis, a shipping hub, according to The Post.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, the New York Democrat, recently pushed for a federal crackdown to curtail the sale of fake vaccination cards with coronavirus cases on the rise due to the highly transmissible delta variant and the millions who remain unvaccinated.
“Some people, rather than get the vaccine, which is free, are paying money for a fake card and risking prosecution because it’s against the law,” Schumer said. “Who could be that dumb?”
Well, we have an answer for you, senator. Their badges read: Moe, Larry and Curly.
According to The Post, arrests have been made in recent months of homeopathic doctors, bar owners, pharmacists and others accused of selling fake cards.
But not cops. Another first in the nation for Vermont.
Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said in a statement that an internal review did not indicate the police could have prevented the alleged fraud. Schirling applauded the troopers who alerted State Police to the alleged scheme.
Vermonters are not clapping, commissioner. This is embarrassing at so many levels.
Here’s some advice: Get vaccinated to protect yourselves. Serve your community by doing the right thing for the greater good. Because at the moment, we need to put all — and we mean all — our trust in each other.
